What just happened? A sales report from German hardware retailer Mindfactory has landed online, and it's both good and bad news for AMD. The positive part is that its CPUs are ahead of Intel in terms of both units sold and revenue. Unfortunately, its Zen 4-based chips still aren't selling well, accounting for just 15% of team red's total processor sales.

Redditor Ingebor posted the report from the European retail giant a few hours ago. It contains data covering the last 12 months, with much of it focused on the holiday season.

An interesting section of the report breaks down December's market share based on CPU architecture. AMD's chip sales were ahead of Intel's with a 63% total share. That'll obviously please Lisa Su and co., but a less welcome sight is the comparatively weak performance of its Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs (Raphael).

AMD's latest processors accounted for just 15% of all its CPU unit sales. That's only slightly more than Zen3/Ryzen 5000G's (Cezanne) 13%, and almost five times less than Zen3/Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer), which took 71% of all AMD unit sales.

It's a similar story when looking at revenue. AMD beat Intel with a 59% overall share in the CPU market during December, while Ryzen 7000's 24% was far behind Vermeer's 68%.

For comparison, Intel's newest Raptor Lake chips were its best-selling CPUs in December (46%), slightly ahead of its predecessor, Alder Lake (43%). Raptor Lake was Intel's biggest earner by a large margin (63%), too.

We heard in October that Zen 4 wasn't selling as well as expected, and that was factoring in the current economic climate. Despite positive reviews and several discounts, it seems AMD's processors still aren't flying off the shelves.

Looking at individual CPUs, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D topped the sales list, followed by the Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 7 5800X. Intel's highest entry was the Core i5 12400F in fourth. The best-selling Zen 4 processor, meanwhile, was the Ryzen 7 7700X in 12th place.

Both companies are bringing out new processors soon. AMD is preparing 65W variants of non-X Ryzen 7000 chips and, reportedly, three Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs, while Intel has 65W non-K Raptor Lake processors on the way.

h/t: VideoCardz