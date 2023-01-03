Why it matters: We've been told that the next big thing in smartphone technology is foldable displays… or is it, slidable screens? Samsung is seemingly as unsure as the rest of us so why not do both? At CES 2023, Samsung will showcase a single display that combines both foldable and slidable capabilities. The "Flex Hybrid" innovation will feature foldable tech on the left side of the screen and slidable tech on the right side.

With it, users can unfold the display to reveal a 10.5-inch screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio. Sliding out the right side expands it to a 12.4-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The flexibility could be a boon for those who work and play on the go, assuming of course that durability is up to snuff and pricing isn't astronomically prohibitive.

Back in September during Intel's Innovation 2022 conference, Samsung Display CEO JS Choi teased a 17-inch sliding display for future laptops. That model, known as Flex Slidable Solo, could expand the screen in one direction. Samsung's Flex Slidable Duet, as the name suggests, can expand both left and right (or top and bottom depending on orientation).

The Flex Slidable Solo and Slidable Duet will make their first public appearance at CES. It's unclear if any consumer devices will be announced that utilize the new tech, so it may be a bit before it starts to trickle down into mainstream products you can go out and purchase.

Samsung has also added QD-OLED display tech to its super-large 77-inch TV, which is the largest in the QD-OLED family. The company said its 2023 lineup will come with an advanced optimization algorithm called IntelliSense AI and new OLED HyperEfficient EL material to improve the color brightness of each RGB. This, Samsung claims, pushes the maximum brightness over 2,000 nits.

Samsung Display will host its invitation-only exhibit January 4-7 at the Consumer Electronics Show. CES isn't open to the general public but with thousands of journalists and media outlets with boots on the ground in Las Vegas this week, we'll no doubt hear more from Samsung Display in the coming days.