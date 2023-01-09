WTF?! How do you know if your graphics cards are too expensive? When AIB partners take public jabs at their high prices. MSI Gaming USA took the opportunity to highlight Nvidia's questionable Lovelace pricing by posting a now-deleted tweet for the RTX 4070 Ti, boasting that the recently launched card's cost is not as bad as an RTX 4080.

Nvidia has lost a lot of love following the launch of Ada Lovelace. The RTX 4080 16GB's $1,200 price tag is so high that scalpers struggling to make a resale profit have been returning them. Then there was the $900 RTX 4080 12GB debacle that saw the card "unlaunched" before arriving last week in its new guise: the RTX 4070 Ti.

Nvidia knocked $100 off the price of the RTX 4070 Ti, pushing it down to $800, but we said in our review that it shouldn't have an MSRP of more than $700. Furthermore, the lack of Founders Edition cards and the fact this is only Nvidia's recommendation means few models can be found at this price.

One add-in board partner selling the RTX 4070 Ti is MSI. It sent out a tweet on Saturday announcing that the card was now available for purchase from its online store. The company gushed that buyers could experience the power of Ada Lovelace at a cost of "not as bad as a [sic] RTX 4080."

MSI does have a point. The cheapest RTX 4080 card in its store right now is the Ventus 3X OC, priced $50 more than MSRP at $1,249, while the most expensive is the $1,379.99 Gaming X Trio. The company is selling one RTX 4070 Ti at the $799 MSRP, while the most expensive model is the Suprim X for $949.

VideoCardz notes that the tweet didn't stay up long before it was deleted, possibly at the request of Nvidia, who's unlikely to have found it funny, but the site was able to capture the post for all to see.

Make sure to check out our reviews of the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4070 Ti.