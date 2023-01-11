In brief: Microsoft's next Surface Duo will not be a true dual-screen device like previous efforts, at least if the latest rumblings from the rumor mill prove accurate. Sources familiar with the company's plans told Windows Central that after a year of experimenting and prototyping, Microsoft has decided to switch to a more traditional foldable display design with a 180-degree hinge and an external cover display.

Microsoft apparently had a dual-screen design lined up for what would have become the Surface Duo 3 due out at the end of 2023, complete with an edge-to-edge display, wireless charging and more. After the Surface Duo 2 launched in late 2021 to a lukewarm reception, however, Microsoft reportedly went back to the drawing board.

Windows Central sources did not share specifications for the new foldable device. What's more, we don't know if Microsoft is planning to simulate a dual-screen experience with software or take a more traditional route with its UI. This decision could influence other aspects of the handset and perhaps even facilitate a name change.

Foldable display durability leaves a lot to be desired but there's no arguing that the tech is flashier than two separate slabs.

Sources say Microsoft is also working to tweak its mobile UI to better stand out from the sea of other Android smartphones already on the market. Dubbed "Perfect Together," the initiative reportedly aims to deliver an experience between Windows PCs and future Microsoft Android hardware that resembles what Apple has with the Mac and the iPhone.

Redmond also reportedly has not committed to a firm shipping window, meaning the handset could slip past its original end of year 2023 slot.

In related news, sources claim Microsoft is also keen on expanding its Android-based smartphone family and has been exploring additional form factors beyond foldables. Noting is concrete yet, but Microsoft has reportedly prototyped multiple slab-style smartphone designs that could ship as a mainstream Surface phone, positioning the foldable as a premium or enthusiast-grade product.

Either way, Microsoft is said to be "all in" on its Android smartphones for the foreseeable future.