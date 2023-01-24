In brief: League of Legends and Valorant developer Riot Games recently disclosed a security breach. The company said it doesn't have all the answers right now but wanted to let users know that at this point, there is no indication that player or personal data was compromised.

Riot Games in a series of tweets said their development environment was compromised via a social engineering attack last week. The developer asked for patience as they work through the matter and continue their investigation, but the incident is already leaving its mark on the company's roadmap.

Riot Games said the breach has temporarily affected their ability to release content. In other words, they expect it to slow the rollout of patches across multiple games.

As promised, we wanted to update you on the status of last week's cyber attack. Over the weekend, our analysis confirmed source code for League, TFT, and a legacy anticheat platform were exfiltrated by the attackers.



In an update shared earlier today, Riot Games said hackers had compromised the source code for League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and a legacy anti-cheat platform. The source code exposure could increase the likelihood of new cheats emerging, Riot said.

The stolen code also included several experimental features that hadn't yet made it into public releases. Most of this content was in the prototype stage, so there's no guarantee it would have ever been implemented.

The team also received a ransom e-mail but made it clear they won't be paying.

Riot is working with security consultants and law enforcement as they continue to audit their system and investigate the group responsible for the attack.

A separate tweet from the official League of Legends account notes the incident may impact the delivery of patch 13.2, but the team added they recently completed a hotfix that will include a lot of the content that was originally scheduled for patch 13.2. Look for it to go live on January 26. Other content, like the Ahri ASU, won't arrive until patch 13.3 scheduled for February 8.

The Twitter account for Teamfight Tactics echoed similar sentiments. Changes that didn't make it into the hotfix will be moved to the next major patch in February or implemented through additional hotfixes.