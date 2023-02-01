What just happened? Corsair has officially announced the PSU that made headlines a few weeks ago for its unusual design. The new RMx Shift ATX 3.0 series is the world's first power supply with side-positioned connectors, a design that should make life a lot easier for PC tinkerers.

While graphics cards and CPUs get most of the attention, the humble PSU is arguably the most essential part of a PC setup, yet its basic design has remained unchanged for years. Corsair's RMx Shift ATX 3.0 line, which leaked last month, goes against tradition by placing the modular power connectors on the side rather than the rear.

The idea behind the new layout is that it gives PC owners better access to the power cables, making removing and adding components less of a headache, especially in tight cases and those with PSU shrouds. The design could also benefit PC cases that have storage drive cages so close to the power supply that the cables crush up against the caddies.

Corsair notes that buyers will need around 30mm of open space to the side of the case for the cables to fit. The good news for owners of Corsair cases is that the company has confirmed they are all compatible, and the PSU should fit other cases that are at least 210mm wide and have enough clearance at the side. The PSU must also be accessible from the side once it's installed, of course.

Beyond its unconventional design, the RMx Shift ATX 3.0 PSUs come with PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR GPU cables for those with an Nvidia RTX 4000-series card, are 80 Plus Gold certified, and range from 750W to 1200W. They feature 140mm fans with Zero RPM mode support; it's worth noting that the fan will always be facing downwards when the PSU is installed. The series is Cybenetics-certified for lower power consumption, less noise, and cooler temperatures.

The power supplies are available now. Prices are as follows: