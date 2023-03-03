In brief: Ford's next-generation Mustang is set to enter production later this month with some major changes in tow, and not all of them are desirable. Sources familiar with the matter told Ford Authority that the Blue Oval automaker is ditching AM radio in the upcoming 2024 Ford Mustang.

Last summer, the publication said Ford was removing AM radio from its 2023 F-150 Lightning due to interference with the EV's drivetrain.

As The Drive highlights, EVs from several major automakers including Audi, BMW, Tesla, Volvo and Porsche have already shed AM radio. Reps for BMW and Volvo told the publication they don't include AM radio because of audio quality problems related to electromagnetic interference from their vehicles' drivetrains.

That said, plenty of other automakers have and continue to offer AM radio in their EVs without issue. Furthermore, the 2024 Mustang isn't an EV so that concern is null and void.

Radio in general is still quite popular. According to a Nielsen Media Research report from 2021, more Americans listen to the radio (293 million) than use Facebook (180 million) each week. What's more, the average American adult listens to 12.2 hours of radio per week.

AM radio consists largely of talk shows, sports broadcasts, news reports and emergency bulletins. It should also come as little surprise that AM radio has the highest share of collective trust across all types of advertising channels including television, websites and social media.

So, what's really going on?

While there aren't any concrete answers, there are plenty of possibilities that could – at least, collectively – shed some light on the subject. Perhaps we are simply looking at a cost-cutting measure. With streaming as prevalent as it is these days, it is possible that some automakers are looking to save a buck by excluding a feature they think most buyers might not even miss. Component shortages could also play into the decision.

Would you buy a new vehicle that didn't come with AM radio or is this a non-issue for you?

Image credit: Driving by Samuele Errico Piccarini, On Air by Fringer Cat