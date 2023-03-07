In a nutshell: Samsung's super-sized Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor is now available to purchase and it is not as expensive as some were anticipating. Sure, it's still in the high-end category for a gaming monitor but the price is lower than the $1,500 ballpark we were expecting when it was announced early this year.

The Odyssey Neo G7 (model G70NC) broke cover back in January, albeit not at CES. Blurring the line between dedicated gaming display and smart TV, the 43-inch 4K UHD (3,820 x 2,160 resolution) Quantum Mini LED monitor affords a 144Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time and a flat, matte display to reduce glare.

Samsung says its Quantum Mini LED technology enables ultra-fine and precise control over its densely-packed array of LEDs, allowing users to see richer blacks, heightened details, and greater overall color expression, even in shadowy sections of games.

It's also rated for up to 400 nits of brightness and carries a VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification.

The wall-mountable monitor features two HDMI 2.1 inputs as well as a DisplayPort 1.4 connector, two USB 3.0 ports and an Ethernet jack. Other goodies include dual 20W speakers, compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity.

Samsung's Game Hub, meanwhile, grants access to several of the top game streaming services including Nvidia's GeForce Now, Amazon Luna and Xbox.

Samsung's latest also delivers some borderline hokey features. Flex Move Screen, for example, allows you to adjust the on-screen image size from 43 inches all the way down to 20 inches. I can't conjure a scenario where this would be desirable, but Samsung says it can help gamers "maintain a winning position." Virtual Aim Point, meanwhile, adds a reticle overlay to the screen for use in shooters.

The 43" Odyssey Neo G7 is available to purchase directly from Samsung's online store for $999.99. For what it's worth, Samsung's 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 was our top pick in the 4K HDR category in our recent Best Of gaming monitor roundup.