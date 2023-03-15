In context: AMD announced its Ryzen 7040 'Phoenix' CPUs for laptops earlier this year, but the lineups are currently limited to only the 'HS' and 'H' variants. The company is expected to launch the U-series chips for thin and light laptops, 2-in-1s, and ultrabooks later in 2023.

Leaked benchmarks of AMD's Ryzen 5 7640U 'Phoenix' mobile CPU have revealed several critical details, including impressive clock speeds. First spotted by tipster @BenchLeaks, the Geekbench 5 benchmark shows an average single-core score of 1,869 and a multi-core score of 8,853, both of which are substantially faster than its predecessor, the Ryzen 5 6600U.

The 6600U scores around 1,600 points in the single-core benchmark and around 5,500 points in the multi-core benchmark, meaning the new chip could be as much as 33% faster in single-core applications and a whopping 50% faster in multi-threaded workloads.

As pointed out by the tipster, the single-core score is also around 8.2% faster than that of the Ryzen 7 5800X, although the multi-core score is 17.6% lower, mostly due to the lesser number of cores.

[GB5 CPU] Unknown CPU

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7640U w/ Radeon 760M Graphics (6C 12T)

Min/Max/Avg: 4710/4890/4868 MHz

CPUID: A70F41 (AuthenticAMD)

Scores, vs AMD 5800X

Single: 1869, +8.2%

Multi: 8853, -17.6%https://t.co/J9HNlwiPjj — Benchleaks (@BenchLeaks) March 13, 2023

The new chip was tested on the 'Mayan-PHX' system, which is likely an AMD reference and validation platform rather than a retail product. The system had 16GB of RAM and ran Windows 11 Pro.

In terms of the hardware specs, the Geekbench listing suggests that new chip will feature 6 cores, 12 threads, 6 MB of L2 cache, and 16 MB of L3 cache. The 7640U will also come with integrated Radeon 760M graphics, meaning it will be more like a reworked 7640H(S) but with a lower TDP of around 15-28W, given that it's part of the 'U'-series.

What's most interesting, however, are the clock speeds. While the base frequency of the Ryzen 5 7640U is said to be 3.5GHz, the boost clock is listed at a massive 4.89GHz. The super-high boost clock is a bit of a surprise, given the chip's efficiency.

AMD had earlier revealed that the Ryzen 5 7640U will be based on its Zen 4 core architecture fabricated on the 4nm process node. However, this is the first time its specs have leaked out, revealing its core configuration, clock speeds, iGPU, and other critical specifications. For now, there's no word on when it will be officially announced, but online speculations suggest that it could happen at Computex 2023 in May.