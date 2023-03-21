In brief: Asus has once again teamed up with the cooling specialists over at Noctua on a new graphics card project. The GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua OC Edition features a pair of Noctua NF-A12x25 fans that move air over a huge heatsink. Each 120mm PWM fan features an impeller made using Noctua's Sterrox liquid-crystal polymer (LCP) for a low thermal expansion coefficient, which allows the fan blades to sit just 0.5mm away from the frame.

The fans additionally utilize a metal-reinforced motor hub and axis for further precision. According to the duo, the new card produces less noise than any air-cooled graphics card in its class.

Noctua's fans blow air across a massive heatsink packing eight heatpipes, which combine for a real-estate consuming design. Asus' new card measures 310 mm x 144.8 mm x 87.5 mm (12.2 inches x 5.7 inches x 3.45 inches) and occupies 4.3 slots of space.

The card packs 9,728 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR6X memory. In OC mode, it runs at a clock speed of 2,625MHz. A single 16-pin power connector sits atop the card, and Asus recommends pairing it with at least a 750W power supply.

The cooling solution is what'll make this card attractive to a subset of buyers. According to Asus, the card generates just 27 dB under full load, and the integrated fan controller will shut down the fans fully when the GPU temp falls below 50C. There's even an onboard switch to select between two cooling profiles: Q mode activates a gentler fan curve to reduce noise while P mode is said to prioritize lower temperatures.

Asus and Noctua previously collaborated on an RTX 3070 card that was offered in both standard and overclocked versions.

The Asus GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua OC Edition is priced at $1,649.99 over on Asus' website but is listed as out of stock. The card will also be available at select retailers including Amazon, Newegg and Canada Computers but hasn't been added to inventory as of this writing.