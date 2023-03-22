In a nutshell: Amazon has expanded its Fire TV Omni QLED Series television lineup with the introduction of three new sizes and is launching a new budget-friendly family of sets starting at $199.99. Amazon said the new sizes will allow customers to enjoy its Ambient Experience feature in any space in the house.

Fire TV Omni QLED Series TVs will soon be available in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes, and will join 65-inch and 75-inch variants already in the lineup. Models in this line feature full-array local dimming of up to 96 zones and support both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive display technology.

For the uninitiated, Ambient Experience utilizes built-in presence sensors to detect when a person enters the room and triggers Alexa to display glanceable information. Users can also use Alexa through the set to control smart devices like video doorbells or connected thermostats.

The e-commerce giant also took the wraps off its new Fire TV 2-Series. These entry-level models are available in 32-inch and 40-inch sizes and are limited to HD resolution (720p for the smaller set and 1080p for the bigger one). Despite being budget models, they do include some creature comforts like support for HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Audio, and come with a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote.

Daniel Rausch, VP of Amazon entertainment devices and services, noted the company has sold over 200 million Fire TV streaming players and smart TVs to date. The new sets will also be coming to the UK, Germany and Mexico for the first time, we are told.

The new Fire TV Omni QLED sets are available to pre-order today and will launch on May 11 in Best Buy stores and online. Pricing is set at $449.99 for the 43-inch model, $529.99 for the 50-inch version and $599.99 for the 55-incher. Curiously enough, the 65-inch Omni QLED is currently on sale for $599.99 while the 75-inch sits at $1,099.99.

Fire TV 2-Series sets, meanwhile, are available from today starting at $199.99.