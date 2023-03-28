What just happened? Nvidia is expected to launch the RTX 4070 graphics card next month, and a slew of leaks in recent weeks have revealed a lot of details about it including many of its tech specs. Now, yet another major leak has seemingly confirmed the card's rumored 12GB memory configuration.

Confirmation of the RTX 4070's memory size came from MSI and Gigabyte's regulatory filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and South Korea's National Radio Research Agency (NRRA) website.

According to a document from the EEC database, MSI is working on at least eight RTX 4070 models, all with 12GB of VRAM. While the listing doesn't confirm anything else, earlier rumors suggested the cards will get 12GB of GDDR6X memory across a 192-bit interface.

First spotted by tipster @harukaze5719, the document also reveals that MSI is building at least four models of the RTX 4070 as part of its budget Ventus line including a couple of regular and overclocked dual (2x) and triple-fan (3x) designs.

There will also be four premium models as part of MSI's Suprim and Gaming lines, all with triple fan designs.

RTX 4070 VENTUS 3X 12G

RTX 4070 VENTUS 2X 12G OC

RTX 4070 VENTUS 3X 12G OC

RTX 4070 VENTUS 2X 12G

RTX 4070 GAMING X TRIO 12G

RTX 4070 GAMING TRIO 12G

RTX 4070 SUPRIM X 12G

Another leak came from the South Korean NRRA, which listed a Gigabyte RTX 4070 EAGLE OC with 12GB of RAM (courtesy: @harukaze5719). The listing, however, did not reveal whether it will be a dual or triple-fan model.

Earlier leaks revealed launch date and additional specifications. The card is expected to be announced on April 13, and is rumored to feature the same AD104 GPU as the 4070 Ti, but with 5888 CUDA cores instead of the 7,680 cores in the Ti model.

The 4070 is expected to have a 1,920 MHz base clock and 2,475 MHz boost clock, compared to the 2,310 MHz base clock and 2,610 MHz boost clock of the 4070 Ti. The TDP is expected to be between 200 and 225 watts, which would be much lower than the 285W for the RTX 4070 Ti.

In terms of pricing, the 4070 Ti is likely to be expensive like its other RTX 4000 siblings, with rumors suggesting an MSRP of around $699. If Nvidia does price it that high, it will be around 40 percent more expensive than the RTX 3070 Ti, which had a $499 price tag at launch.