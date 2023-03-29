What just happened? HP has announced its latest high-end laptop with an ultra-bright mini-LED display and a super-thin design. Called the Transcend 16, the device is part of the company's Omen series of laptops that are typically designed for gamers and creators.

The piece de resistance of the new laptop is its 16-inch mini-LED display, which comes with HP's extreme HDR 1000 and has a 5ms response time. It also boasts a 16:10 aspect ratio with a WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) pixel resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.

HP is optionally offering the device with a couple of other displays, including a 165Hz Full-HD (1,920 x 1,200) panel.

The Transcend 16 is powered by up to an Intel 13th-gen Core i9-13900HX CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070. Buyers can also configure their laptop with a Core i7 chip and either an RTX 4060 or an RTX 4050 graphics card.

Other hardware specs include up to 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. The laptop has a 130W TGP and a profile just 19.9mm thick, which HP claims make it its thinnest and lightest Omen ever.

The company is targeting not only gamers with the Omen Transcend 16, but also creative professionals, like video editors and graphic designers. It will launch in early spring starting at $1,669.99, and will come with a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Alongside the Transcend 16, HP also announced revamped versions of its Omen 16 and Victus 16 laptops. The former can be configured with either an Intel Core i9-13900HX or an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor.

Both can be paired with an RTX 4080 graphics card and up to 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and 2TB of PCIe SSD storage. The device will be offered in plastic and metal versions, with most of the higher-end hardware reserved for the latter.

Like the Transcend 16, the Omen 16 will also come with a free one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Look for it to launch this spring starting at $1,299.99.

Finally, there's the budget Victus 16, which will be powered by up to an Intel Core i7-13700HX or AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU, paired with up to an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. It will be offered with two different display options, including 60Hz FHD and 240Hz QHD.

The Victus 16 arrives this spring from $1,049.

Alongside the laptops, HP also launched a series of monitors for different use cases, including gaming and content creation. The lineup includes the Omen 24, 27, 27k, 27s, 27qs, 27q, 32q, 32c, and 34c. The 27k is the sharpest one of the lot, offering 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.