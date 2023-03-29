Something to look forward to: Nvidia launched the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 last September, followed by the RTX 4070 Ti earlier this year. The RTX 4070 is tipped to go official on April 13, and a new leak has now seemingly revealed the launch time frames for the RTX 4060 Ti and the RTX 4050.

According to reliable tipster Zed Wang, the RTX 4060 Ti could debut by the end of May, while the RTX 4050 might drop in June. While earlier rumors suggested that the standard RTX 4060 would make its way to the store shelves in May, Wang says Nvidia hasn't yet decided on its launch window.

In another tweet, Wang posted an image that's said to be the RTX 4060 Ti box design template. Packaging templates are a precursor to the launch of all Nvidia GPUs. Nvidia provides the design to all board partners who use it when creating the packaging material for their customized versions of the graphics cards. The company sends them to OEMs just before the card enters mass production.

Release dateï¼Â

Desktop 4060Ti - end of May

Desktop 4050- June

Desktop 4060- not decided yet — MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) March 29, 2023

Although earlier leaks revealed some crucial specifications of the 4060 Ti, the product description on the box does not seem to confirm any of that. Instead, it lists some of the card's software features and connectivity options.

According to various leaks, the RTX 4060 Ti is based on the AD106-350-A1 GPU, has 4,352 CUDA Cores, 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM at 18Gbps, and a rated TGP of 160W. The card might also have a 128-bit memory bus, giving it a 288GB/s bandwidth.

There are no more details about the upcoming GPU, but gamers have expressed their displeasure about the rumored specs since they became public. The most concerning is the 8GB VRAM, which is insufficient for many modern games. Some have also questioned Nvidia's decision to use the AD106 GPU instead of AD104, which would have made for a more powerful card.

Meanwhile, earlier rumors suggested that the standard RTX 4060 would debut in June, so there is speculation about whether Nvidia will announce both the 4060 and the 4060 Ti simultaneously. It remains to be seen how everything will pan out, but it sure looks like we're getting close to more Nvidia 40-series graphics cards launching in the coming weeks and months.