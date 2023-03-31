In brief: Another monitor is about to join the increasingly crowded market of super-high refresh-rate displays. The G253PF from MSI offers a blistering 380Hz screen and a 1ms GTG response time, making this an ideal option for competitive gamers and the eSports crowd.

The MSI G253PF is the latest in the long list of monitors with incredibly high refresh rates. It's not quite as fast as the Asus Rog Swift 500Hz and Alienware AW2524H, both of which can hit 500Hz, though MSI's model is the same size as the former (24 inches).

The G253PF offers a full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution and an IPS panel. As with other monitors, overclocking the display to reach that full 380Hz refresh rate requires a DisplayPort connection, as the HDMI 2.0b connection is limited to 240Hz at full HD.

Other specs include a 1,000:1 contrast ratio with dynamic mega-contrast, 10-bpc color (1.07 billion colors), and G-Sync support. It's rated for 320 nits typical brightness, while the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification means the G253PF can reach 400 nits peak HDR brightness. The monitor also comes with a passive cooling mechanism for the panel, hence why it's thicker than most IPS displays.

Color gamut coverage consists of 106% sRGB and 83% DCI-P3, and the monitor comes with flicker-free technology, low blue light mode, and Night Vision. No speakers or USB ports, sadly.

Port-wise, the G253PF has two HDMI 2.0b ports, a DisplayPort 1.4a, and a headphone jack. It's also VESA-mount compatible, can be tilted 5 to 20 degrees, and has a height adjustment of 0 to 130mm. It does lack swivel and pivot adjustments, though.

No word on when the G253PF will arrive or how much it will cost. Looking at another super-high refresh-rate monitors for comparison, the Alienware 500Hz monitor is $830. But it's more likely that the G253PF will be priced closer to the Asus ROG Swift PG259QN 24.5 – our pick for the best 360Hz monitor – which costs $400.