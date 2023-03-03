What just happened? PC giant Alienware has announced a slew of new products that could send gamers' hearts fluttering and, in the case of the monitor, their wallets weeping. In addition to a couple of headsets, the company's first wireless gaming keyboard, and a wireless mouse, the Dell subsidiary revealed a 500Hz monitor with an $829.99 price tag.

Starting with that display, the 24.5-inch Alienware AW2524H has a 480Hz refresh rate that is overclocked to 500Hz. As with most monitors that reach these sorts of blistering speeds, it has a maximum 1080p resolution, though it does use an IPS rather than the usual TN panel, which should offer better color accuracy and viewing angles.

The monitor also comes with Nvidia's G-Sync and Reflex Analyzer, Vesa DisplayHDR 400 certification, customizable RGB backlighting, and a headset hanger that pulls out of the side.

Port-wise, the Alienware AW2524H comes with two USB-A inputs (5Gbps), two 3.5mm audio jacks, a DisplayPort 1.4 connector, and two HDMI 2.1 ports. The DP input is required to reach that 500Hz refresh rate – HDMI is limited to 'just' 240Hz. The monitor launches on March 21 for $829.99

This isn't the first 500Hz monitor. Back in May, Nvidia used its Computex 2022 keynote to reveal an Asus monitor with the same refresh rate, though that one employs a TN panel. However, the company now says it has overclocked the ROG Swift Pro PG248QP to 540Hz. No word yet on the price, but it's set to launch in Q2.

Elsewhere, Alienware announced the mechanical AW920K Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Keyboard. It uses Cherry MX Red switches and PBT double-shot keycaps. There are features such as a programmable rocker switch and dial, anti-ghosting, magnetic snap-on charging, Cherry switches, and N-key rollover. It connects to a device via a 2.4GHz wireless USB-C dongle, Bluetooth 5.1, or a detachable USB-A to USB-C paracord cable, which sounds a lot like the Asus ROG Azoth (review coming soon). Alienware's keyboard goes on sale in Q3 for $289.99.

There's also a tenkeyless version of the AW920K keyboard in lunar white, priced at $159.99.

Next is the headsets. Alienware is launching wired and wireless versions, both with 45mm sliding headbands and memory foam ear cups covered in fabric. The wireless version uses 40mm drivers, comes with Dolby Atmos support, and has 30 hours of battery life. It's available now for $160. The wired headset offers similar features, connecting via USB or a 3.5mm port. It costs $100 and launches on April 14 in North America and China and on May 19 in other parts of the world.

Finally, there's the Alienware AW610M Wireless Gaming Mouse. Available in "Lunar Light" and "Dark Side of the Moon" colors, the mouse has a 26,000 DPI optical sensor, seven programmable buttons, and three-zone RGB lighting. Users get 140 hours of use between charges, and it can be fast-charged in five minutes for ten hours of use. It's available in the US today for $99.