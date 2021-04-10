These days monitors that top out at 144 to 165Hz are more medium-refresh rate, given the prevalence of 240Hz and above especially at 1080p. This is by far the most popular category for 1080p buyers, and there's a serious wealth of options to choose from, which makes picking one out quite tricky. For this reason, we're splitting this category in two brackets: the best quality IPS offering and the more budget oriented monitors for cash strapped gamers.

It should be noted that the best value option will vary based on your location and local pricing. And while this is usually the case, today there's more volatility in the monitor market and supply issues are affecting displays, just not to the same extent as other PC components.

For most people, our top recommendation for 1080p 144Hz is the AOC 24G2. The 24G2, and the larger 27-inch variant (27G2), include an IPS panel, adaptive sync and a refresh rate that tops out at 144Hz. We were impressed with the build quality that includes features like a height adjustable stand, not often found on more budget oriented displays. But one of the key features, especially of the newer 2020 variant, is response time performance, which is very strong and in some ways as good as higher-end 1440p monitors. The 24G2 is among the best 1080p IPS monitors we’ve tested for motion clarity, which makes it a great choice for gaming.

At some point we hesitated to keep recommending the 24G2, given that AOC silently changed the panel last year, without changing the name or informing customers. However, we bought the new variant and found that while it doesn’t perform the same as the older variant, in some ways it’s actually superior. Other aspects are solid as well, including its wide gamut support and contrast ratio, however the older 2019 variant is superior for contrast ratio and factory calibration, so it may be worth hunting the older model if you need those features. But in general this is a versatile monitor with a nice set of features and great performance at this price.

Two Alternatives: BenQ & MSI

If you are unable to find the AOC, there's a great alternative in the BenQ EX2510. While usually more expensive than the 24G2 for a similar level of performance, if pricing is similar to the 24G2 in your region then it’s also a good choice.Another option worth considering is the MSI Optix G242. It uses the same panel as the newer AOC 24G2 suggesting that performance should be similar in terms of response times and color performance, although MSI will use different overdrive settings. Based on previous MSI monitors that we have reviewed, they are competent at getting decent results from a given panel.

Going Larger or Cheaper

If you want something larger, in the 27-inch range, in addition to the AOC 27G2 we’d also consider Gigabyte’s G27F and M27F, which offer a classic 1080p 144Hz IPS experience. Gigabyte are mostly focusing on 27-inch 1080p monitors in their line-up, and these two options often have competitive pricing in the $220 range.

While products like the AOC 24G2 and MSI G242 can be quite affordable, there are cheaper options also worth considering. Both the Pixio PX248 Prime and the Asus VP249QGR are worthy affordable options. We’ve tested both the PX248 Prime and the Prime S version, and honestly we'd save the money to get the slightly cheaper non-S model, which retails for just $170. Response times are similar to the older version of the 24G2, and while factory calibration could use some work, it’s an acceptable panel overall.

What Not to Buy

What we'd steer clear from at the moment are 1080p VA monitors. The value proposition isn’t there compared to IPS, especially as most of these VAs use fairly mediocre panels with issues like dark level smearing and slow response times. The Asus VG24VQ, for example, is a particularly popular option, but it costs $180 – only $10 less than a decent IPS like the MSI 24G2 and $10 more than cheaper options like Asus’ own VP249QGR.

As for 1080p 144Hz TN panels, again the value proposition isn’t great. You can find some monitors with these specs below $150, like the Acer KG241QP, but many options we feel are overpriced. The LG 24GL600F was a great budget option on release, but the price squeeze on IPS places it around the same mark as budget IPS alternatives. You may want to consider one for backlight strobing technology, although finding a panel that does this well at 144Hz at an acceptable price is difficult.