Editor's take: The first iPhone with an unabated front display is still several years away according to at least one analyst. If you're waiting around for an all-screen iPhone, well… you've got plenty of time to save up for it.

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), recently shared his company's updated iPhone roadmap. Young believes Apple will reposition the Face ID sensor under the front display starting with Pro models due out in 2025. These iPhone 17 Pros will still have a small circular cutout for the front-facing camera.

According to Young, Apple won't be prepared to put the front-facing camera under the display until the iPhone 19 Pro in 2027. That's five years and five generations out.

Young's updated roadmap differs from a version he shared last May, which claimed the Pro line would get under panel Face ID in 2024. The one-year delay, he said, is apparently related to "sensor issues."

As for the standard iPhone line, Young believes Apple will shift from using low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) to low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) starting with the iPhone 17 in 2025. The latter is a type of OLED backplane technology created by Apple that boosts power efficiency, thus leading to improved battery life in mobile devices like wearables and smartphones.

The standard iPhone line will reportedly adopt the pill-shaped cutout this year with the iPhone 15 and stick with it until 2027 when the Face ID sensor moves under the display.

Apple historically unveils its refreshed line of iPhones in early September and there's no reason to believe 2023 will be any different.

A new iPhone SE, meanwhile, isn't expected to launch until sometime in 2024 at the earliest. The latest rumors suggest the budget iPhone will finally get an OLED display and might even feature Apple's in-house 5G baseband chip. The screen will be larger, too - reportedly up to 6.1 inches compared to the current 4.7-incher on the third-gen SE.

Image credit: Display by James Yarema, Wallpaper by Bolivia Inteligente