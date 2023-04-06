What just happened? Dodge's new all-electric Ram 1500 pickup could give Ford and its battery-powered Lightning F-150 a run for its money. The Dodge Ram 1500 REV represents the first Ram EV and it's coming off the starting line with a bang. The truck will be offered in two all-electric configurations including a standard 168 kilowatt-hour battery pack with a targeted range of up to 350 miles on a single charge. The optional 229 kilowatt-hour pack will push the Ram's range up to an estimated 500 miles.

Both models will support 800-volt DC fast charging, which can deliver up to 110 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

The Ram 1500 BEV will be no slouch in the performance department, either. Dodge is targeting a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds thanks to its use of dual 250 kilowatt electric drive modules (EDMs). The EDM on the front axle will have an automatic wheel-end disconnect that allows the front wheels to spin freely in certain conditions, while the rear EDM will feature an electronic-locking rear differential.

Combined, the electric motors will generate 654 horsepower and 620 lb-ft. of torque. Off road, the Ram is capable of fording up to 24 inches of water. It can also tow up to 14,000 pounds and has a max payload capacity of 2,700 pounds.

The Ram 1500 REV will be offered in five trims: Big Horn / Lone Star, Laramie, Limited, Tradesman and Tungsten.

Dodge's latest doesn't look all that different cosmetically from its standard Ram line, which is a bit confusing considering it looks nothing like the concept that Dodge unveiled at CES just a few short months ago. Rather than push forward with a new and edgy design, it seems Dodge elected to play it safe and retrofit the existing platform with electric internals.

Dodge is now accepting reservations through its EV Insider + membership service. The $100 refundable membership fee secures your place in line to pre-order ahead of an anticipated Q4 2024 launch. No word yet on base pricing.