In a nutshell: Razer has introduced a more affordable version of its multitasking hub for streamers and content creators. The new Razer Stream Controller X features 15 programmable LCD switchblade buttons mounted in a minimalistic hub complete with a detachable 50-degree anti-slip magnetic stand. The controller runs Loupedeck and affords one-button access to all sorts of pre-defined and custom actions that can be mixed and matched as you see fit.

It measures 111 mm x 80.7 mm x 30mm and weighs just 146 grams. A detachable USB-A to USB-C cable connects it to your Windows PC or Mac.

The Loupedeck Marketplace is home to hundreds of ready-made sets of assigned functions for popular apps and programs including Spotify, Adobe Photoshop, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Twitch, YouTube Music, Philips Hue, Blender, Gimp, and VLC media player, just to name a few. Button icons are also fully customizable, allowing users to create matching themes or use animated GIFs for added flair.

Shortcut keyboards like the Stream Controller X have been around for well over a decade. Early examples such as those from Art Lebedev used OLED technology to wow enthusiasts but were cost prohibitive and not all that useful at the time. The streaming boom, however, has given such devices a new lease on life.

Devices like the Stream Controller X are all about boosting productivity by streamlining routinely performed tasks. When you are in the middle of a livestream, it is far more convenient to press a single button to perform an action than manually doing it over and over. With one less distraction, streamers can spend more time engaging with their audience or focusing on whatever it is that compelled people to tune in to begin with.

The Razer Stream Controller X is available to purchase as of writing for $149.99 over on Razer's web store. If you are looking for something with a few more bells and whistles, Razer's original Stream Controller adds additional buttons and dials to the mix but will set you back $269.99.