In a nutshell: Nvidia has launched its RTX Remix runtime as an open source project in an effort to expand game compatibility and add new features to the modding platform. It's available to download now for free over on GitHub.

Nvidia announced RTX Remix back in September. The platform is designed to make it much easier for modders to remaster DirectX 8 and DirectX 9 games with modern tech like path tracing, DLSS, user-created assets, and AI-enhanced textures.

Nvidia worked with Valve on a version of Portal to demonstrate Remix's capabilities. Portal RTX launched in December and it didn't take long for the community to discover that its files could be used to help make other titles including Half-Life 2 and Max Payne look much better.

Those interested in experimenting with RTX Remix can grab the runtime source code, which carries an MIT license, over on GitHub. Nvidia encourages modders and developers to report any bugs they may find. What's more, several members of the Remix engineering team have joined the RTX Remix Discord server to answer questions and provide guidelines on compatibility.

Nvidia has even published some starter guides and related documents to help newcomers get started. The runtime includes the following components:

USD capture and replacement modules, which are responsible for capturing a game scene to USD, and replacing original game assets with modded game assets at runtime.

Bridge, which translates the renderer from a x86 to a x64 instruction set. This component uncaps the memory available for rendering.

Scene manager, which uses information coming through the D3D9 fixed function API to create a representation of the original scene, track game objects frame to frame, and set up the scene to be path traced.

The core path tracer, which includes the rendering loop, the material handling, and the game specific rendering features (e.g., decals and particles). Please note, the various technologies (DLSS, NRD, RTXDI) that accelerate our path tracer and enable it to render in real time will continue to be available via their existing SDKs and licenses from the Nvidia Developer portal.

What classic DX8 or DX9 games would you like to see get the RTX Remix treatment? I'm personally interested in seeming additional work on Max Payne and someone mentioned Crysis's DirectX 9 mode.