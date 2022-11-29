In brief: A remaster of Valve's 2007 puzzle-platform game Portal is nearly complete. Nvidia has announced that Portal with RTX will drop as a free DLC for all Portal owners on December 8. It's available to wish list now over on Steam if you want to set a reminder for yourself.

Portal with RTX was announced back in September alongside RTX Remix, a free tool that enables modders to add modern enhancements to classic games. The new version of Portal will feature full ray tracing support, hi-res textures and enhanced high-poly models as well as support for Nvidia DLSS2 (and DLSS 3 for those with an RTX 40 series GPU).

Portal with RTX is a resource-intensive game and you'll need some stout hardware to achieve the best experience.

Nvidia said GeForce RTX 3060 owners can expect 1080p 30 FPS with high settings using DLSS 2 alongside an Intel Core i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600, 16GB of RAM and at least a 256GB SSD. You'll want to bump up to an RTX 3080, Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for 60 FPS+ on high.

Those seeking the best possible eye candy – 4K with ultra settings at over 60 FPS – will want to reach for an RTX 4080 or better with DLSS 3 enabled, an Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 9 5900, 32GB of memory and a 256GB SSD, according to Nvidia's recommended specs.

Nvidia will host a launch party for Portal with RTX on Steam and Twitch on December 6 at 10 a.m. Pacific. Attendees can expect a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the DLC as well as game code giveaways, new gameplay reveals and a chance to win an RTX 4090.

Nvidia's RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 launched in September and October, respectively, and are both based on the Ada Lovelace architecture. MSRPs start at $1,599.99 and $1,199.99, respectively - that is, if you can find them in stock.