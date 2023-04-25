Highly anticipated: Every day brings us closer to the full launch of Diablo 4. With that release date drawing near, Blizzard has posted the PC system requirements for the game. The good news is that the minimum specs are almost potato-like in their demands, allowing the action RPG to be played on a wide range of machines. If, however, you want to enjoy it in glorious 4K, you'll need at least an RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6800XT along with 32GB of RAM.

Diablo fans are counting the days until the fourth game's June 6 release date. Now, Blizzard has revealed what kind of graphical experience users can expect based on their PC hardware.

As one would expect, running Diablo IV at 1080p native resolution/720p render resolution with low graphics settings at 30 FPS will be possible on many low-end systems:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Blizzard says that even if your PC doesn't meet those requirements – it might only have HDDs or integrated graphics – Diablo 4 will attempt to run. However, the game experience may be significantly diminished.

Moving onto what Blizzard calls the medium spec requirements, which are for playing at 1080p, medium graphics, and 60 FPS, the demands are still pretty forgiving:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD Ryzen 1300X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Next are the high-spec requirements. The only in-game difference between these and the medium specs is that the graphics jump from medium to high - it's still 1080p and 60 FPS - yet the CPU and GPU requirements increase substantially:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Finally, a beefy PC is required for those who want to see how good Diablo 4 looks at 4K with ultra graphics settings and at 60 FPS. In addition to requiring at least an RTX 3080/Radeon RX 6800 XT, you'll need 32GB of RAM in your system. That's the same amount recommended for Myst developer Cyan's new steampunk game, Firmament.

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

If you want to find out how well your system copes with Diablo 4's demands, players will get one last chance during the Server Slam weekend that takes place between May 12 and 14. There will be various rewards on offer during the event that players can take into the full release.