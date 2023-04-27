In context: The new LG Gram SuperSlim is the slimmest laptop the company has ever made, with its magnesium-alloy body measuring just 12.4mm (0.49 inches) at its thickest point. Its main competitors include Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 lineup and Apple's upcoming 15-inch Macbook Air.

The Gram SuperSlim sports a 15.6-inch anti-glare OLED screen with a Full HD resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification. LG is also touting 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and a 0.2ms pixel response time.

On the inside, it features an Intel 13th-gen Core i7-1360P processor with 4 P-cores and 8 E-cores, and Iris Xe graphics. Users can opt for up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory running at 6,000 MT/s and up to two 1TB NVMe M.2 SSDs.

LG's new ultraportable measures 355.6 mm x 227.3 mm x 12.4 mm (14 inches x 8.95 inches x 0.49 inches) and weighs just 989 grams (2.18 pounds), making it one of the lightest and most compact 15-inch laptops out right now.

Unfortunately, connectivity remains fairly limited, even for a thin-and-light laptop, meaning users will likely have to rely on dongles. You only get a 3.5mm combo audio jack and three USB-C ports – two with Thunderbolt 4 support, with the third connector limited to the USB4 40Gbps specification.

LG claims that the 60 Wh battery should be good for about 16 hours of video playback. Other features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and a Full HD IR webcam with face recognition. The notebook ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

The LG Gram SuperSlim is available to order beginning today on the company's online store. It starts at $1699.99 for the version with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, while the higher-end model with 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage will set users back $1999.99. As an added incentive, LG is throwing in a free 16-inch portable monitor with all purchases until May 14.