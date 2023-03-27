There's a standout winner when it comes to the best ultraportable laptop for Windows users: the Dell XPS 13 ticks all the right boxes once again. On its latest iteration, the XPS brings a few new bells and whistles to the party, but it's still the beautiful design that's likely to attract people.

The new XPS 13 replaces the carbon fiber palm rests with an aluminum keyboard deck and comes in a new Umber color option – a light purple/grey hue. The build quality of the slimline and sturdy chassis is superb, despite it weighing just 2.59 pounds.

The Dell XPS 13 still has one of the best keyboards of any laptop, almost all-day battery life from the 51Wh unit, and a productivity-focused 16:10, 500 nit infinity edge display (1920 x 1200, 60Hz) surrounded by thin bezels with the option of touch functionality.

Specs-wise, Dell's laptop comes with either an Intel Core i5-1230U or Core i7-1250U (both 10-core/12-thread), up to 32GB RAM, and 1TB of storage. There's also a fingerprint reader, 720p IR camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports. No 3.5mm port, but you do get a USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter. Buyers also get the option of choosing Ubuntu rather than Windows as the OS.

On top of that, the XPS 13 starts at just $799, making it a brilliant choice for those after a gorgeous, lightweight, well-priced machine that's powerful enough for work and study. If you want a bit more power and the option of a 3.5K or UHD+ screen, you could opt for the more expensive Dell XPS 13 Plus. The limited port selection and redesign might not be to everyone's tastes, but this remains the best Windows laptop and a strong rival for the pricier MacBook Air.

An Excellent Alternative

The HP Spectre x360 13.5 is not only one of the best laptops you can buy, it's also a fantastic option for those looking for a thin and light 2-in-1 machine. The Spectre x360 has a premium design that can rival any other. The CNC-machined aluminum body with its port-packed cut corners is very stylish, making it stand out from the many other 2-in-1s and convertibles out there.

The 13.5-inch, 3000 x 2000-pixel (3:2 aspect ratio) OLED display is bright and vivid – a blessing when using the 360-degree hinge to turn it into a tablet. As part of the package it also includes a rechargeable stylus that attaches to the side of the display, iPad-style.

You also get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, Intel Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Bang & Olufsen speakers, a high-resolution webcam, and, unlike, some other laptops, a USB Type-A port. It's bundled with a USB-C hub, adding two more USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a USB-C for pass-through charging.

On the inside, it comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU (up to 13th-gen), 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 66 WHr battery that will last all day. No option for a dedicated graphics card and a $1,249 starting price are about the only negatives with the Spectre x360, a laptop that excels in multiple areas.

Probably the only other Windows laptop able to compete with the XPS 13 and Spectre x360 is the Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7, another 14-inch 2-in-1 with a stunning OLED display. It might have a few more spec options than the Spectre x360, but it can't match the HP model's battery life and beautiful design. It also has a higher starting price.