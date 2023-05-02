What just happened? Did something go wrong in March's Steam survey? The number of significant changes that appeared two months ago suggested something wasn't right, but April saw the status quo restored with a returning top GPU and language while Windows 11 regained its lost share.

In March, the RTX 3060 saw an unusual 6.31% increase among Steam survey participants to take the top spot in the GPU chart, replacing the GTX 1650, which had held the number one position since last November. There were other unusual jumps, too, such as the RTX 2060 suddenly rising 3.42%.

It's unclear what caused the sudden change in March, but whatever it was, Valve seems to have addressed it. The most recent April results put the GTX 1650 back on top thanks to its 2.15% increase, while the GTX 1060 returned to second place. Elsewhere, the RTX 3060 and RTX 2060 saw losses of -6.01% and -3.6%, respectively. But one thing that hasn't changed is the absence of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX from the main GPU table.

Looking at the month's biggest gains, the GTX 1650 is top here, too. The best-performing Lovelace product is the RTX 4060 laptop GPU (a new entry), though all RTX 4000-series cards on the list made gains.

Intel also saw its previous month's massive 9.01% increase over AMD in the CPU section wiped out in April. Chipzilla fell -9.04% last month, pushing team red's CPU share to 32.84%, the highest since January.

The massive 25.3% rise that saw Simplified Chinese become the top language on Steam was also wiped out last month, pushing English to the top spot again. Windows 10 64-bit saw its March gains (11.62%) turn into April losses (-12.74%) as Windows 11 closed the gap on its predecessor to 27.82% thanks to the former's 10.98% rise.

Other categories' unusually large changes seen in March were reset in April, including total hard drive space and number of physical CPUs

It was speculated that the drastic changes in March were due to more people taking part in the Steam survey, which is optional, though that wouldn't explain why the numbers returned to normal a month later. I've reached out to Valve and will update the article if the company responds.