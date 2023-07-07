In brief: Prime Day kicks off early next week but you don't have to wait until then to score some freebies from Amazon. For a limited time, subscribers can lay claim to a handful of quality titles at no added cost.

Prey, the 2017 sci-fi shooter from Bethesda, normally commands around $30 but is absolutely free to claim for Prime members through July 24. Another fan favorite, Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition, is up for grabs through July 31, while Shovel Knight Showdown is available until August 9.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed will be available to claim soon, but you will have to wait until closer to Prime Day to nab it. The Force Unleashed launched in 2008 and is among the best-selling Star Wars games to date. Just last year, an enhanced remaster of the Wii version was ported to the Nintendo Switch. It is priced at $19.99 directly from Nintendo.

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, meanwhile, is free to claim through July 19. Other lesser-known titles that are also available free of charge include Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!, Revita, Once Upon a Jester, and Roguebook.

Once you've claimed a title through Prime Gaming, it is yours to keep. Just make sure to stake your claim before the offer window closes.

Amazon also has plenty of deals on gaming accessories including half off the JBL quantum 100 wired gaming headset, 44 percent off the Asus ROG Gladius II gaming mouse, and 35 percent off this peculiar typewriter-style mechanical gaming keyboard from Aula. A more conventional board like this unit from yesbeaut can be had for just $18.99 after 37 percent instant savings. Logitech's G Cloud handheld gaming console is down to $299.99 after a 14 percent discount.

Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 11 at 3 a.m. Eastern and run through the end of July 12. You will need a Prime membership to participate, but you can sign up for a free trial if you do not already have an account.