Sometimes after a hard day, you just want to come home and unwind. Other times you want to come home, put on a tight shirt, and feel simulated punches and stabs. If you find yourself in that latter category, guess what: you're in luck. Assassin's Creed developer Ubisoft is partnering with haptic-feedback technology developer OWO to release the Assassin's Creed Mirage Edition of its Haptic Gaming System.

The haptic feedback shirt allows users to feel real physical sensations by manipulating waves associated with different types of feedback available in OWO's sensations library. The library includes sensations and experiences ranging from wind, stress, and freefall to dagger wounds, severe abdominal wounds, and shots complete with exit wounds. Sounds fun.

The Mirage edition is expected to ship with specs similar to those of OWO's Founder Limited Edition haptic feedback shirt. The Founder Limited Edition ships with ten haptic sensation locations, 100 ohm high conductivity electrodes, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and an eight-hour rechargeable USB Type-C battery. According to OWO's Assassin's Creed skin page, the Mirage edition will also arrive with additional features, including an AC-styled Lycra shirt, 20 gel pads, a storage pouch, the OWO device, and an Assassin's Creed game code.

Users can customize their individual experiences using the OWO device and My OWO app. The app provides the ability to calibrate and adjust the sensations and intensities delivered by the skin, ensuring a unique experience for every game and user.

You'd think there's not really a good way to market stab wounds, gunshots, and insect bites as a good time, but somehow OWO has done just that. The company was selected as one of CES 2022's Innovation Awards Honorees in the virtual reality/augmented reality category. It was recognized again as an honoree at CES 2023, this time for its haptic feedback sleeve technology.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is scheduled for release on October 12 of this year for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Amazon Luna users. The game will also be available to all Ubisoft+ subscribers once released.