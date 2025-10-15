Reviewers Liked

  • Improved battery life
  • Strong performance
  • Xbox Full Screen Experience is way easier to use than standard Windows 11
  • Finally, an Xbox button
  • UI reduces reliance on Windows desktop
  • Compatibility with Steam, Epic, and other gaming clients
  • Grips make it comfortable to hold
  • USB4 and USB-C port for simultaneous charging and accessory use

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Hard to justify compared to similarly priced laptops
  • Certain software features delayed until 2026
  • Xbox Fullscreen Experience is not the Windows 11 reinvention I'd hoped for
  • Screen isn't as vivid as OLED-based competition
  • No included carrying case
  • Mediocre haptics
  • Terrible AI "assistant" in Gaming Copilot (but can be turned off)
  • No touchpads or Hall effect joysticks
  • Xbox Play Anywhere will cause confusion