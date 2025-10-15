Asus ROG Xbox Ally X
The ROG Xbox Ally X is a team up between Asus and Xbox that took people by surprise, but don't think this is a portable version of the Xbox console - it's a Windows 11-powered gaming handheld PC, and despite some innovative hardware and software choices, it still offers a lot of the pros and cons previous, sometimes much cheaper, gaming PC handhelds come with.-- As reviewed by TechRadar
82
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 17 expert reviews
Excellent:6
Good:9
Average:2
Bad:0
Reviewers Liked
- Improved battery life
- Strong performance
- Xbox Full Screen Experience is way easier to use than standard Windows 11
- Finally, an Xbox button
- UI reduces reliance on Windows desktop
- Compatibility with Steam, Epic, and other gaming clients
- Grips make it comfortable to hold
- USB4 and USB-C port for simultaneous charging and accessory use
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Hard to justify compared to similarly priced laptops
- Certain software features delayed until 2026
- Xbox Fullscreen Experience is not the Windows 11 reinvention I'd hoped for
- Screen isn't as vivid as OLED-based competition
- No included carrying case
- Mediocre haptics
- Terrible AI "assistant" in Gaming Copilot (but can be turned off)
- No touchpads or Hall effect joysticks
- Xbox Play Anywhere will cause confusion