Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless
Price History
Price: $159
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless are the best-sounding true wireless earphones we've tested to date, but you'll have to pay a premium for that better sound.-- As reviewed by cnet
79
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 34 expert reviews
Excellent:10
Good:17
Average:5
Bad:2
7.6
User ScoreBased on 1,183 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
$159 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- The best, purest sound of any true wireless buds yet
- Whisper-quiet wireless connection
- Refined design
- Breezy setup
- USB-C charging
- Comfortable
Editors Didn't Like
- Wildly unintuitive touch controls
- Need to have the case with you at all times
- Twice the price and size of AirPods
- Don't always turn off when you put them in the case
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$159
|Jun 23, 2020
|Highest*
|$229
|Jan 25, 2020
|Lowest*
|$143
|Jun 20, 2020
|Average
|$189
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.