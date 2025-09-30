SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite
The Arctis Nova Elite is packed with features, like seamless multi-device connectivity and extensive game presets. Still, the $600 price tag is steep and only really worth it if you game on multiple platforms and want a high-end headset that doubles as everyday headphones.-- As reviewed by SoundGuys
Reviewers Liked
- Works with all systems
- Excellent sound quality
- Limitless battery life returns
- Convincing noise cancelling
- Futureproof Bluetooth support
- Premium materials
- Hot-swappable battery
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Very expensive
- Not the lightest headset