Reviewers Liked

  • Responsive and satisfying buttons
  • Smooth and silent scrolling
  • New gesture button and Action Ring boost user performance
  • Haptic feedback is a great new addition
  • Impressive repairability
  • Sensor works on nearly any surface

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Outer surface not as grippy as MX Master 3
  • 125-Hz polling is acceptable for general work but not ideal for gaming
  • Haptic feedback is present only around the thumb area
  • Not for left-handed users
  • Still no place to store the USB dongle
  • Bigger and heavier than ever