Logitech MX Master 4
With its new haptic touch pad and Action Rings functions, the MX Master 4 is Logitech's most functional productivity mouse yet. However, the removal of its rubber outer surface and even higher weight dent its ergonomics.-- As reviewed by PCGamesN
90
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 6 expert reviews
-
Excellent:5
-
Good:1
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
-
$119 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- Responsive and satisfying buttons
- Smooth and silent scrolling
- New gesture button and Action Ring boost user performance
- Haptic feedback is a great new addition
- Impressive repairability
- Sensor works on nearly any surface
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Outer surface not as grippy as MX Master 3
- 125-Hz polling is acceptable for general work but not ideal for gaming
- Haptic feedback is present only around the thumb area
- Not for left-handed users
- Still no place to store the USB dongle
- Bigger and heavier than ever