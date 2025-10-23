The Outer Worlds 2
While The Outer Worlds 2 doesn’t reinvent the formula, its deep role-playing systems and engaging companions offer strong replay value. The witty, if sometimes heavy-handed, writing and player-driven choices make it a worthwhile RPG despite weak combat.
-- As reviewed by Mashable
83
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 16 expert reviews
-
Excellent:9
-
Good:5
-
Average:1
-
Bad:1
- Price:
-
$69 on Steam
Reviewers Liked
- Likable companions and characters
- Deep role-playing systems
- Lots of side content
- Engaging story and worldbuilding
- Companions are a loveable bunch of lunatics
- No overencumbrance
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Writing lacks subtlety
- Long load times
- Combat and gunplay still feel flat
- Some of its planets are a little too big
- Too many holdover weaknesses from the original
- Missing photo mode