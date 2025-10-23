Reviewers Liked

  • Likable companions and characters
  • Deep role-playing systems
  • Lots of side content
  • Engaging story and worldbuilding
  • Companions are a loveable bunch of lunatics
  • No overencumbrance

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Writing lacks subtlety
  • Long load times
  • Combat and gunplay still feel flat
  • Some of its planets are a little too big
  • Too many holdover weaknesses from the original
  • Missing photo mode