Reviewers Liked

  • Stunningly thin design
  • Strong titanium frame
  • A19 Pro chip is plenty fast
  • IOS 26 looks great
  • Nice, bright OLED screen with 120-Hz refresh rate

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • No telephoto or ultrawide lens
  • Doesn't get faster charging
  • Shortest battery life among the latest iPhone 17 family
  • No mmWave 5G support
  • High $999 price tag
  • Mono speaker
  • Gets quite hot