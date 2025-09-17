Apple iPhone Air
The iPhone Air delivers remarkable performance in a super thin and light design that’s very durable. I especially like getting A19 Pro power in something this compact. But you have to make some trade-offs for the steep $999 price. You get only a single rear camera, which means no telephoto zoom, ultrawide or macro shots. And while the Air’s battery life is solid, it’s a few hours behind the 17 Pro Max.-- As reviewed by Tom's Guide
77
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 7 expert reviews
-
Excellent:2
-
Good:2
-
Average:3
-
Bad:0
- Price:
-
Reviewers Liked
- Stunningly thin design
- Strong titanium frame
- A19 Pro chip is plenty fast
- IOS 26 looks great
- Nice, bright OLED screen with 120-Hz refresh rate
Reviewers Didn't Like
- No telephoto or ultrawide lens
- Doesn't get faster charging
- Shortest battery life among the latest iPhone 17 family
- No mmWave 5G support
- High $999 price tag
- Mono speaker
- Gets quite hot