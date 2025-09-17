Reviewers Liked

  • Best value among iPhone 17 models
  • Competitive battery life
  • Double the storage capacity
  • Center Stage camera on the front and a new ultra-wide lens on the back make for a better experience
  • Outstanding A19 performance
  • Speedy wireless connections
  • Pro-level display

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • No telephoto camera
  • Barely any new Apple Intelligence features