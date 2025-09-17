Apple iPhone 17
The iPhone 17 feels like the best standard iPhone in years, with Apple bringing long-overdue Pro features like ProMotion and Always-On to a more affordable model. With the A19 chip inside, a bigger, brighter display, and upgraded dual 48MP cameras, it’s fast, fun, and reliable. This is the iPhone most people should buy, especially since it keeps the same starting price with double the storage.-- As reviewed by TechRadar
Reviewers Liked
- Best value among iPhone 17 models
- Competitive battery life
- Double the storage capacity
- Center Stage camera on the front and a new ultra-wide lens on the back make for a better experience
- Outstanding A19 performance
- Speedy wireless connections
- Pro-level display
Reviewers Didn't Like
- No telephoto camera
- Barely any new Apple Intelligence features