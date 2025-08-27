Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
The Pixel 10 Pro XL looks great, has a brilliant display and consistent camera performance. It’s not perfect by any means, but with the added convenience of PixelSnap, it slots into everyday life easily and may just convince some iPhone users to switch to Android.-- As reviewed by TrustedReviews
84
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 9 expert reviews
-
Excellent:3
-
Good:6
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
-
$1,199 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- Longer battery life
- Superb camera experience
- Brilliant Android 16 software with long support
- Brightest display we've ever tested
- 100x Pro Res Zoom adds major magnification
- Pixelsnap charging (aka Qi2 support)
Reviewers Didn't Like
- No more wireless powersharing
- Even more expensive
- Google Tensor chip still lags behind Qualcomm
- Processing full-res images is a bit slow
- AI features are incomplete or take time to get going