Reviewers Liked

  • Longer battery life
  • Superb camera experience
  • Brilliant Android 16 software with long support
  • Brightest display we've ever tested
  • 100x Pro Res Zoom adds major magnification
  • Pixelsnap charging (aka Qi2 support)

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • No more wireless powersharing
  • Even more expensive
  • Google Tensor chip still lags behind Qualcomm
  • Processing full-res images is a bit slow
  • AI features are incomplete or take time to get going