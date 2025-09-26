Reviewers Liked

  • Solid OLED panel, now LTPO
  • Impressive real-world AI performance
  • Takes pleasant pictures
  • Same slim shape as the S25 Plus
  • IP68 water/dust resistance
  • 7 years of updates

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Limited storage options
  • Lacks faster mmWave 5G
  • Scratches easily
  • Gets warm to the touch on intensive tasks
  • Mediocre battery life