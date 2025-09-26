Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
The Galaxy S25 FE has a sleek, solid build, excellent display, good performance and a versatile camera setup, albeit not ideal. However, you can find more powerful phones with better cameras, and many of the S25 FE's competitors excel in battery life and charging speed, which are two aspects in which the Fan Edition is not particularly good at. Those rivals are much cheaper too.-- As reviewed by GSM Arena
74
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 8 expert reviews
-
Excellent:0
-
Good:5
-
Average:2
-
Bad:1
9.8
User ScoreBased on 17 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
-
$649 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- Solid OLED panel, now LTPO
- Impressive real-world AI performance
- Takes pleasant pictures
- Same slim shape as the S25 Plus
- IP68 water/dust resistance
- 7 years of updates
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Limited storage options
- Lacks faster mmWave 5G
- Scratches easily
- Gets warm to the touch on intensive tasks
- Mediocre battery life