Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $1,500
This Asus-made phone for Qualcomm's Snapdragon fan club lets you tweak performance to a rare extent, but unfinished software gets in the way of appreciating everything the Snapdragon 888 can do.-- As reviewed by PCMag
69
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 4 expert reviews
-
Excellent:1
-
Good:0
-
Average:1
-
Bad:2
- Price:
- $1,500
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.
Learn more here.
Learn more here.
Reviewers Liked
- Rapid charging
- Wireless earbuds included
- Great gaming features
- 16GB of RAM & 512GB (UFS3.1) storage
- Big 144Hz screen looks great
- Extremely tunable performance
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Too many features pending a software update
- Very expensive
- Audio features not fully functional
- Cameras don't measure up to best camera phones
- No wireless charging nor IPx rating
- Materials look better than they feel