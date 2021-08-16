Reviewers Liked

  • Rapid charging
  • Wireless earbuds included
  • Great gaming features
  • 16GB of RAM & 512GB (UFS3.1) storage
  • Big 144Hz screen looks great
  • Extremely tunable performance

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Too many features pending a software update
  • Very expensive
  • Audio features not fully functional
  • Cameras don't measure up to best camera phones
  • No wireless charging nor IPx rating
  • Materials look better than they feel