Editors Liked

  • Excellent Snapdragon 888 performance
  • Excellent 120Hz AMOLED screen, high brightness
  • Compact and easy to handle
  • ZenUI is super fluid and fast, rich on customizations
  • Good dual speakers, headphone jack, and IP68 water resistance

Editors Didn't Like

  • Only two major OS updates
  • No telephoto camera
  • No wireless charging
  • Fingerprint sensor isn't as reliable
  • Middling battery life
  • No expandable storage
  • Asus' slow Android platform update track record