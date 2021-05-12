Asus Zenfone 8
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $599
The Asus Zenfone 8 is a solid flagship phone at a sub-flagship price, though inevitably there are compromises: there’s no telephoto lens or wireless charging, and it misses out on its predecessor’s novel flip camera that let the rear lenses rotate forward to take selfie shots. You can still get that camera in the limited-release Asus Zenfone 8 Flip, but the regular Zenfone 8 delivers top-tier specs at the most affordable price since the OnePlus 6T.-- As reviewed by TechRadar
81
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 11 expert reviews
-
Excellent:4
-
Good:5
-
Average:1
-
Bad:1
- Price:
- $599
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.
Learn more here.
Learn more here.
Editors Liked
- Excellent Snapdragon 888 performance
- Excellent 120Hz AMOLED screen, high brightness
- Compact and easy to handle
- ZenUI is super fluid and fast, rich on customizations
- Good dual speakers, headphone jack, and IP68 water resistance
Editors Didn't Like
- Only two major OS updates
- No telephoto camera
- No wireless charging
- Fingerprint sensor isn't as reliable
- Middling battery life
- No expandable storage
- Asus' slow Android platform update track record