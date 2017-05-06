What's New:

DiRT 4 Launch Day Driver

Tekken 7 Launch Day Driver

Drift down the finish line or conquer the arena as you enjoy performance optimizations and playability improvements at release of the anticipated games, DiRT 4* and Tekken 7 on processors with Intel HD Graphics 620 or better.

Run, jump, and blast your way through these summer game releases on Intel Iris Pro Graphics:

Prey*

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam*

Other Intel products may benefit from these optimizations as well. Visit gameplay.intel.com for recommended game settings for many of your favorite PC games.

This driver provides important security enhancements, as well as:

Game Load-time Improvements:

Get back in the battle quicker with significantly reduced load-times in many popular titles, including Star Wars Battlefront, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Battlefield 1, and other games.

Game Performance Improvements:

Keep the enemy in your sights with performance improvements and smoother gameplay on the games, World of Warcraft: Legion, Tom Clancy’s The Division, and For Honor.

Key Issues Fixed:

Video stuttering may be observed within certain cut-scenes in Battlefield 1.

Long load times may be observed in including Star Wars Battlefront, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and other games

Loss of audio may be observed in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition* when connecting a NUC to an external monitor via HDMI/DP

Audio issues may be observed when operating a USB type-c display in ‘second screen only’ mode

Miracast stability improvements: Rotating PC to ‘Portrait Mode’ extends the wireless display to wide.

Netflix* playback improvements

Stability improvements in Overclocking

Minor graphical anomalies may be observed in Unigine Benchmarks and other DX9 apps, as well as with some apps with D3D9 overlays

Known Issues:

Graphics anomalies may be observed in Euro Truck Simulator 2*, Fallout 4, Guild Wars 2, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Guilty Gear Xrd*, Titanfall 2, as well as in some DX9 games

Intermittent crashes or hangs may occur in Tom Clancy’s The Division, Batman: The Telltale Series*

Abnormal behavior observed in PowerDVD* on 3D content playback in Windows 10

In extended display mode, HDCP may not work after video standby when using a type-C to HDMI adapter

Menu bars may not appear in HDR Expose 3

Supported Products:

Hardware

All platforms with the following configurations are supported:

7th Generation Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640/650

7th Generation Intel Core processors with Intel HD Graphics 610/615/620/630

Intel Xeon processor E3-1500M v5 family with Intel HD Graphics P630

Pentium Processors with Intel HD Graphics 610

6th Generation Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Pro Graphics 580

6th Generation Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Graphics 540/550

6th Generation Intel Core processors with Intel HD Graphics 520/530

Intel Xeon processor E3-1500M v5 family with Intel HD Graphics P530

Intel Xeon processor E3-1500M v5 family with Intel Iris Pro Graphics P580

Intel Core M processors with Intel HD Graphics 515

Pentium and Celeron Processors with Intel HD Graphics 500/505

Pentium Processors with Intel HD Graphics 510

Software

On 7th Generation Intel Core processors and related Pentium/Celeron:

Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit

On 6th Generation Intel Core and Intel Mobile Xeon processors and related Pentium/Celeron:

Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit

Microsoft Windows 8.1* 64-bit

Microsoft Windows 7* 64-bit

Support included but limited to the following chips:

Intel Xeon Processor E3-1225 v5 (8M Cache, 3.30 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6600 Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6700K Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6820HK Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6100H Processor (3M Cache, 2.70 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6102E Processor (3M Cache, 1.90 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6006U Processor (3M Cache, 2.00 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6650U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6970HQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.70 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6098P Processor (3M Cache, 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i3-7100U Processor (3M Cache, 2.40 GHz)

Intel Core m3-7Y30 Processor (4M Cache, 2.60 GHz )

Intel Core i5-6400T Processor (6M Cache, up to 2.80 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6200U Processor (3M Cache, up to 2.80 GHz)

Intel Core m7-6Y75 Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz)

Intel HD Graphics P530

Intel HD Graphics 510

Intel Pentium Processor G4400TE (3M Cache, 2.40 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6560U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.20 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6350HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.20 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6785R Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz)

Intel Xeon Processor E3-1545M v5 (8M Cache, 2.90 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6498DU Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6198DU Processor (3M Cache, up to 2.80 GHz)

Intel Xeon Processor E3-1585 v5 (8M Cache, 3.50 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7500U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz )

Intel HD Graphics for 6th Generation Intel Processors

Intel Core i3-7101E Processor (3M Cache, 3.90 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7Y57 Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.30 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7820HK Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz)

Intel Pentium Processor G4560T (3M Cache, 2.90 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7287U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.70 GHz)

Intel HD Graphics 630

Intel Celeron Processor 3965U (2M Cache, 2.20 GHz)

Intel Celeron Processor 3865U (2M Cache, 1.80 GHz)

Intel HD Graphics 500

Intel Core i3-7100 Processor (3M Cache, 3.90 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7360U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7560U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6500TE Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.30 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6600K Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6700 Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.00 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6700TE Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6700HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6920HQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)

Intel Pentium Processor 4405Y (2M Cache, 1.50 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6440EQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6820EQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6300T Processor (4M Cache, 3.30 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6360U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6260U Processor (4M Cache, up to 2.90 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6567U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6660U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)

Intel Celeron Processor 3855U (2M Cache, 1.60 GHz)

Intel Celeron Processor 3955U (2M Cache, 2.00 GHz)

Intel Xeon Processor E3-1515M v5 (8M Cache, 2.80 GHz)

Intel Xeon Processor E3-1275 v5 (8M Cache, 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6500T Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6500 Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6300U Processor (3M Cache, up to 3.00 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6500U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz)

Intel Core m3-6Y30 Processor (4M Cache, up to 2.20 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6700T Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)

Intel Iris Pro Graphics 580

Intel Iris Graphics 550

Intel Core i5-6300HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.20 GHz)

Intel Pentium Processor G4500 (3M Cache, 3.50 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6300 Processor (4M Cache, 3.80 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6402P Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)

Intel Xeon Processor E3-1575M v5 (8M Cache, 3.00 GHz)

Intel Celeron Processor N3350 (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz)

Intel HD Graphics 505

Intel Core i5-7Y54 Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.20 GHz)

Intel Pentium Processor G4620 (3M Cache, 3.70 GHz)

Intel Celeron Processor G3930T (2M Cache, 2.70 GHz)

Intel Core i3-7320 Processor (4M Cache, 4.10 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7820HQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7500T Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.30 GHz)

Intel Core i3-7101TE Processor (3M Cache, 3.40 GHz)

Intel Pentium Processor G4560 (3M Cache, 3.50 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7600K Processor (6M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7920HQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.10 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7260U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7567U Processor (4M Cache, up to 4.00 GHz)

Intel Xeon Processor E3-1268L v5 (8M Cache, 2.40 GHz)

Intel Pentium Processor G4400 (3M Cache, 3.30 GHz)

Intel Core m5-6Y54 Processor (4M Cache, up to 2.70 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6440HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)

Intel Xeon Processor E3-1505M v5 (8M Cache, 2.80 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6442EQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 2.70 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6100 Processor (3M Cache, 3.70 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6287U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6100U Processor (3M Cache, 2.30 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6100TE Processor (4M Cache, 2.70 GHz)

Intel Celeron Processor N3450 (2M Cache, up to 2.2 GHz)

Intel Atom x5-E3930 Processor (2M Cache, up to 1.80 GHz)

Intel HD Graphics 620

Intel Core i5-7500 Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7700 Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz)

Intel Pentium Processor 4410Y (2M Cache, 1.50 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7400T Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.00 GHz)

Intel Celeron Processor G3950 (2M Cache, 3.00 GHz)

Intel Pentium Processor G4600 (3M Cache, 3.60 GHz)

Intel Xeon Processor E3-1505M v6 (8M Cache, 3.00 GHz)

Intel Core i3-7350K Processor (4M Cache, 4.20 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7267U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7660U Processor (4M Cache, up to 4.00 GHz)

Intel HD Graphics 610

Intel Core i5-6400 Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.30 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6600T Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6600U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)

Intel Core m5-6Y57 Processor (4M Cache, up to 2.80 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6820HQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6100E Processor (3M Cache, 2.70 GHz)

Intel Pentium Processor G4400T (3M Cache, 2.90 GHz)

Intel Xeon Processor E3-1505L v5 (8M Cache, 2.00 GHz)

Intel Celeron Processor G3900TE (2M Cache, 2.30 GHz)

Intel Pentium Processor G4500T (3M Cache, 3.00 GHz)

Intel Celeron Processor G3920 (2M Cache, 2.90 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6167U Processor (3M Cache, 2.70 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6267U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.30 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6685R Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6870HQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)

Intel Xeon Processor E3-1578L v5 (8M Cache, 2.00 GHz)

Intel HD Graphics 615

Intel Celeron Processor G3930 (2M Cache, 2.90 GHz)

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640

Intel Xeon Processor E3-1235L v5 (8M Cache, 2.00 GHz)

Intel Iris Pro Graphics P580

Intel HD Graphics 515

Intel Pentium Processor 4405U (2M Cache, 2.10 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6822EQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 2.80 GHz)

Intel Celeron Processor G3902E (2M Cache, 1.60 GHz)

Intel Celeron Processor G3900E (2M Cache, 2.40 GHz)

Intel Pentium Processor G4520 (3M Cache, 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6320 Processor (4M Cache, 3.90 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6100T Processor (3M Cache, 3.20 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6585R Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6770HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)

Intel Xeon Processor E3-1558L v5 (8M Cache, 1.90 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7Y75 Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7200U Processor (3M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz)

Intel Pentium Processor N4200 (2M Cache, up to 2.5 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6157U Processor (3M Cache, 2.40 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7700T Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7820EQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.70 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7600T Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.70 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7700HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7440HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)

Intel Pentium Processor G4600T (3M Cache, 3.00 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7440EQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650

Intel HD Graphics P630

Intel Xeon Processor E3-1245 v5 (8M Cache, 3.50 GHz)

Intel HD Graphics 530

Intel HD Graphics 520

Intel Iris Graphics 540

Intel Xeon Processor E3-1535M v5 (8M Cache, 2.90 GHz)

Intel Celeron Processor G3900T (2M Cache, 2.60 GHz)

Intel Celeron Processor G3900 (2M Cache, 2.80 GHz)

Intel Xeon Processor E3-1585L v5 (8M Cache, 3.00 GHz)

Intel Atom x5-E3940 Processor (2M Cache, up to 1.80 GHz)

Intel Atom x7-E3950 Processor (2M Cache, up to 2.00 GHz)

Intel Pentium Processor 4415U (2M Cache, 2.30 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7700K Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.50 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7400 Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7600 Processor (6M Cache, up to 4.10 GHz)

Intel Core i3-7300T Processor (4M Cache, 3.50 GHz)

Intel Core i3-7300 Processor (4M Cache, 4.00 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7600U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz)

Intel Xeon Processor E3-1535M v6 (8M Cache, 3.10 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7300U Processor (3M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)

Intel Core i3-7100T Processor (3M Cache, 3.40 GHz)

