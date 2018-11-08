Facebook Messenger for Android

In addition to sending free texts, you can also:

Message friends and contacts

Get started fast — log in with your Facebook account, or just use your phone number

Send voice messages, photos, smileys and other emoji

Get push Enter your phone number herenotifications

Make plans on the go with social messaging features

Message a friend or start a group conversation

Include your location to let friends know you're nearby

Chat and receive SMS messages

Swipe left to see who's available to chat

See your SMS and Facebook messages together in the app — currently only available on some phones

Messenger does all this using your existing data plan.

What's New: