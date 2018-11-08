Facebook Messenger for Android 197.0
Facebook Messenger, the official Facebook app, allows you to instantly reach friends on their smart phones, feature phones or desktop computers. Also available here for iOS, and Windows Phone.
Download
Quick Facts
What's New
Alternatives 3
In addition to sending free texts, you can also:
Message friends and contacts
- Get started fast — log in with your Facebook account, or just use your phone number
- Send voice messages, photos, smileys and other emoji
- Get push Enter your phone number herenotifications
Make plans on the go with social messaging features
- Message a friend or start a group conversation
- Include your location to let friends know you're nearby
Chat and receive SMS messages
- Swipe left to see who's available to chat
- See your SMS and Facebook messages together in the app — currently only available on some phones
Messenger does all this using your existing data plan.
What's New:
- Now you can see your call history and missed calls—all in one place.
- Added Direct Download link which contains the .apk file for Facebook Messenger.
- Groups: Now you can create groups for the people you message most. Name them, set group photos and keep them all in one place
- Forwarding: Want to send a message or photo to someone who isn't in the conversation? Just tap to forward it on
- Conversation Shortcuts: Create a shortcut so that you can get to any conversation right from your home screen
- Free Calls: Talk as long as you want and stay in touch wherever you are. (Calls are free over Wi-Fi. Otherwise, standard data charges apply).
Apps similar to Facebook Messenger for Android 3
-
Download the latest version of WhatsApp Messenger for free. Enjoy texts, voice notes and free phone calls.
- Freeware
- Android
-
Real-time messaging that works. Get full access to your messages and archives, upload files easily, and receive notifications whether you’re at your desk or on the go.
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS/Android/iOS
-
Franz is a free messaging app that combines chat & messaging services into one application. Franz currently supports Slack, WhatsApp, WeChat, HipChat, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Hangouts, GroupMe, Skype, and more.
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS/Linux