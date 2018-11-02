A great wallpaper can start your day off on a good mood. There’s certainly no shortage of places to find something to revitalize your desktop, whether you are into beautiful landscapes, minimalism, abstract illustrations, or eye-catching designs and patterns. With the kind of hours we spend looking at our computer and smartphone screens, why not make them a little prettier?

TechSpot Wallpaper Week - 2nd edition

This is the second edition of Wallpaper Week on TechSpot which we've broken down in five categories. We're refreshing all content, one category per day Monday thru Friday, sharing some beautiful wallpapers gathered from around the web by members of the TechSpot staff. Most of these are good to use with your 4K desktop or laptop display or smartphone. Today's theme is about tech & geek brands -- also available as .zip file download.

Jurassic Park

Found on WallpaperHub

Resolution: 3600 x 2025

Works on: Desktop

First Order Stormtrooper

Found on GetWallpapers

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Arcade Corki

Artist: Riot Games

Resolution: 7000 x 4130

Works on: Desktop

Ringwraiths From Lord of the Rings

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

AMD Radeon RX 480 Minimal Art!

Found on DeviantArt, by MaverickGeek

Resolution: 3000 × 1688

Best for: Desktop - 4K

Sea of Thieves

Found on WallpaperHub

Resolution: 4500 x 3000

Works on: Desktop

Game of Thrones

Found on Wallpaper Access

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

2020 Tesla Roadster

Found on HD Car Wallpapers

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Halo Infinite

Found on WallpaperHub

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

1989 Batmobile

Found on Wallpaper Abyss

Resolution: 4096 x 2304

Works on: Desktop

Blurred Mario Box

Photo by Saulo Mohana

Resolution: 6016 × 4000

Works on: Desktop, Mobile

DragonBall Super

Found on DeviantArt by AubreiPrince

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Retro Apple Logo

Found on Reddit

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Triforce

Found on Flickr, "SierpinskusIlluminantus"

Resolution: 6400 x 4267

Best for: Desktop - 4K

Wolverine

Found on UHD Pixel

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Minecrosoft

Found on WallpaperHub

Resolution: 3200 x 1800

Works on: Desktop

Professor Farnsworth of Futurama

Resolution: 2560 x 1600

Works on: Desktop

Batman Emblem

Found on Set as Wall

Resolution: 5500 × 3094

Works on: Desktop

Clone Wars Last Stand

Found on WallpapersWide by AndiBaze

Resolution: 3554 x 1999

Works on: Desktop

Rick and Morty Wallpaper

Found on Word of the Nerd

Resolution: 5120 x 2880

Works on: Desktop

Play it up

Photo by Hardik Sharma

Resolution: 1536 × 2304

Works on: Mobile

Ice Dragon

Found on Wallpaper Abyss by Ghulam Rouhan Samdani

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Flatlay, monochrome, depth of field and minimalist

Photo by Ionut Necula

Resolution: 4288 × 2848

Works on: Desktop

Surface Studio 2

Found on WallpaperHub

Resolution: 3593 x 2200

Works on: Desktop

Green Gameboy

Photo by Mike Meyers

Resolution: 6000 × 6000

Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Neon

Found on WallpaperHub

Resolution: 4500 x 3000

Works on: Desktop

Work Hard

Photo by Ionut Necula

Resolution: 2714 × 4086

Works on: Mobile

Super Nintendo Entertainment Controller

Photo by Kamil S

Resolution: 5184 x 3456

Works on: Desktop

Evolution of the Mac

Resolution: 3840 x 2400

Works on: Desktop

Intel Pentium 4

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Best for: Desktop - 4K

Nvidia Graphics Card

Resolution: 1137 x 1920

Best for: Mobile

Minecraft

Resolution: 1080 x 1920

Best for: Mobile