A great wallpaper can start your day off on a good mood. There’s certainly no shortage of places to find something to revitalize your desktop, whether you are into beautiful landscapes, minimalism, abstract illustrations, or eye-catching designs and patterns. With the kind of hours we spend looking at our computer and smartphone screens, why not make them a little prettier?
TechSpot Wallpaper Week - 2nd edition
This is the second edition of Wallpaper Week on TechSpot which we've broken down in five categories. We're refreshing all content, one category per day Monday thru Friday, sharing some beautiful wallpapers gathered from around the web by members of the TechSpot staff. Most of these are good to use with your 4K desktop or laptop display or smartphone. Today's theme is about tech & geek brands -- also available as .zip file download.
- Day 1: Geometric and Pixel Art Wallpapers
- Day 2: Nature Photography and Amazing Scenes
- Day 3: Retro Wallpapers
- Day 4: Minimalist Wallpapers
- Day 5: Tech Brands and Fanboyism
Jurassic Park
Found on WallpaperHub
Resolution: 3600 x 2025
Works on: Desktop
First Order Stormtrooper
Found on GetWallpapers
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Arcade Corki
Artist: Riot Games
Resolution: 7000 x 4130
Works on: Desktop
Ringwraiths From Lord of the Rings
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
AMD Radeon RX 480 Minimal Art!
Found on DeviantArt, by MaverickGeek
Resolution: 3000 × 1688
Best for: Desktop - 4K
Sea of Thieves
Found on WallpaperHub
Resolution: 4500 x 3000
Works on: Desktop
Game of Thrones
Found on Wallpaper Access
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
2020 Tesla Roadster
Found on HD Car Wallpapers
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Halo Infinite
Found on WallpaperHub
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
1989 Batmobile
Found on Wallpaper Abyss
Resolution: 4096 x 2304
Works on: Desktop
Blurred Mario Box
Photo by Saulo Mohana
Resolution: 6016 × 4000
Works on: Desktop, Mobile
DragonBall Super
Found on DeviantArt by AubreiPrince
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Retro Apple Logo
Found on Reddit
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop, Mobile
Triforce
Found on Flickr, "SierpinskusIlluminantus"
Resolution: 6400 x 4267
Best for: Desktop - 4K
Wolverine
Found on UHD Pixel
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Minecrosoft
Found on WallpaperHub
Resolution: 3200 x 1800
Works on: Desktop
Professor Farnsworth of Futurama
Resolution: 2560 x 1600
Works on: Desktop
Batman Emblem
Found on Set as Wall
Resolution: 5500 × 3094
Works on: Desktop
Clone Wars Last Stand
Found on WallpapersWide by AndiBaze
Resolution: 3554 x 1999
Works on: Desktop
Rick and Morty Wallpaper
Found on Word of the Nerd
Resolution: 5120 x 2880
Works on: Desktop
Play it up
Photo by Hardik Sharma
Resolution: 1536 × 2304
Works on: Mobile
Ice Dragon
Found on Wallpaper Abyss by Ghulam Rouhan Samdani
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Flatlay, monochrome, depth of field and minimalist
Photo by Ionut Necula
Resolution: 4288 × 2848
Works on: Desktop
Surface Studio 2
Found on WallpaperHub
Resolution: 3593 x 2200
Works on: Desktop
Green Gameboy
Photo by Mike Meyers
Resolution: 6000 × 6000
Works on: Desktop, Mobile
Neon
Found on WallpaperHub
Resolution: 4500 x 3000
Works on: Desktop
Work Hard
Photo by Ionut Necula
Resolution: 2714 × 4086
Works on: Mobile
Super Nintendo Entertainment Controller
Photo by Kamil S
Resolution: 5184 x 3456
Works on: Desktop
Evolution of the Mac
Resolution: 3840 x 2400
Works on: Desktop
Intel Pentium 4
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Best for: Desktop - 4K
Nvidia Graphics Card
Resolution: 1137 x 1920
Best for: Mobile
Minecraft
Resolution: 1080 x 1920
Best for: Mobile