We're back again to discuss OLED burn-in with our regular three-month update. At this point, we've been aggressively burning in our 4K OLED monitor for well over a year, so it's time to take a look at how the panel is holding up. Over time, there has been progressive degradation – which was expected given how heavily we've been using it for productivity – but are we now reaching a point where it has become annoying? Let's find out.

Like in previous updates, there have been no changes in how we've been using our MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED. We almost exclusively use this display for static content and productivity tasks, such as writing scripts, browsing the web, updating spreadsheets, and editing videos.

There's virtually no content consumption on this display, no gaming at all, and only the occasional bit of video playback, usually for work purposes. This is the complete opposite of how we recommend using an OLED: ideally, it should be maximum content consumption and minimal static content.

Still Burning It In

The first article in this series explains the full details of the setup and why we're burning in our OLED this way. Essentially, we directly swapped our previous IPS LCD monitor for this OLED without changing anything in our configuration to create a real-world, worst-case OLED longevity test. We continue to use this display for more than 8 hours of continuous usage each day.

We've produced regular updates over time, starting at one month with 250 to 250 hours of usage, then three months with 650 to 750 hours, and every three months after that.

The most recent update was at 15 months, with an estimated 3,400 to 3,800 hours of total usage and 413 panel compensation cycles. This equates to around 8 to 10 hours of use at 200 nits of brightness per cycle, every single day.

During this time, burn-in has increased with each update, showing several distinct artifacts. The most visible is a clear line down the center of the display, caused by side-by-side application use. There's also taskbar burn-in, due to a dark taskbar that remains on screen at all times. This is technically reverse burn-in, where the taskbar area degrades more slowly than the surrounding areas. Additionally, there's uneven degradation between the left and right sides of the screen, with more noticeable burn-in on the right side – again related to our typical side-by-side app setup.

As things stand, we've used the display for approximately 4,000 to 4,500 hours. A total of 486 compensation cycles have been run so far, keeping pace with previous months. The recommended rate for compensation cycles is every four hours, but doing this can be disruptive, as each cycle takes around seven minutes.

The way we use the display – running cycles every 8 to 10 hours – is less frequent than recommended but more practical, though it puts additional stress on the panel and increases the risk of burn-in.

In this update, we're showing the 6-, 12-, 15-, and 18-month results. As before, we focus on the center of the display, where burn-in was most visible in earlier months. We've kept using the same system as in the last update to make these results viewable through image compression when uploading to the web. This includes adding static noise to the image, which reduces compression artifacts and makes the burn-in easier to see.

The Burn-In Results So Far

First, we're going to look at the original, unenhanced examples, which roughly show how burn-in appears in real life. Initially, the burn-in in these images was difficult to notice, but over time, it has become progressively more visible without enhancement.

From 12 to 18 months, there's been a noticeable increase in the visibility of the main artifacts in uniform dark gray test images. While these issues were present as far back as 6 months, they were much more subtle and difficult to detect at that time.

Overall, there has only been a modest increase in burn-in when comparing this 18-month update to the previous one at 15 months. As we've come to expect, the degradation is continual and gradual rather than sudden. The 18-month results are clearly worse than those at 15 months, but the difference is not mind blowing, but rather continual, gradual degradation.

The artifacts we identified in earlier updates are still present at 18 months, with no new ones appearing. The first artifact is a line down the center of the screen, which corresponds to the border between applications when using a side-by-side configuration.

This reflects how we typically use this 32-inch panel for productivity work, often with a web browser snapped to one side and a document snapped to the other. The border area is darker than the application windows, resulting in what's effectively inverse burn-in: the brighter application windows on either side have degraded those areas faster than the darker center border. Darker, lower-brightness pixels tend to degrade more slowly than brighter ones.

The second artifact is taskbar burn-in along the bottom of the screen. Because we use a dark taskbar, this is also a case of inverse burn-in. The brighter application windows above the taskbar have caused the surrounding screen area to degrade more quickly than the darker taskbar itself. No individual app icons are visible, it's simply a faint shadow where the taskbar sits.

The third artifact is uneven degradation between the right and left sides of the screen, with the right side showing more wear. This occurs because, when we only have one app open, we tend to snap it to the right side. As a result, the right side consistently displays brighter content, causing it to burn in faster than the left side.

Results with Enhancement Filter

Now, let's enable the burn-in enhancement filter to make these artifacts more visible. This is the same updated filter we used last time. To be clear, these are digitally enhanced images of the screen that deliberately exaggerate small differences in uniformity captured by the camera. This is not how the panel looks in real life.

There's nothing major to discuss here, as we're simply seeing the same artifacts we just described – except now, the enhancement filter makes them much more obvious. Across these examples, you'll notice progressive degradation with each update, with the 18-month results being the worst so far. The filter also reveals burn-in across a broader range of scenarios, showing how it occurs in both darker and lighter gray areas, even if it isn't always visible to the naked eye.

Using this filter gives us the clearest view of left-right uniformity issues. The right side of the screen is visibly darker overall, impacted by prolonged exposure to brighter content, which accelerates pixel wear. This contrast makes the center line even more pronounced, as the boundary between the left and right sides becomes more distinct.

Color Results

We can also examine color images to see how individual subpixels are degrading. In the standard, unenhanced shots, these differences are subtle and difficult to spot. However, once the enhancement filter is applied, the effects become much clearer.

The red subpixel has degraded the least. By the 15- and 18-month marks, there are faint signs of vertical line and taskbar artifacts, but they are relatively minor.

The blue subpixel shows more noticeable degradation, with visible burn-in that can be traced back as far as the 6-month mark. While this subpixel is wearing down slowly, each three-month interval shows small but steady changes, with the 18-month result being the most pronounced.

The green subpixel is degrading the fastest and shows the most severe issues. It clearly displays all three key problems – center line burn-in, taskbar shadowing, and left-right unevenness – more prominently than the other two colors.

Uneven aging of subpixels impacts overall color temperature over time. If red ages more slowly than blue and green, the display will gradually take on a red tint.

In the previous update, we observed this effect: the panel's white point shifted from 6,450K at the start to 6,350K after 12 months. However, between 12 and 18 months, there was no significant additional change, as results fell within the margin of error.

Maximum brightness remains unchanged at 243 nits peak, consistent throughout the entire testing period. Theoretically, as the panel continues compensating for burn-in, brightness may eventually decrease, but this has not happened yet with our unit.

Some Impact on Real-World Use

Lately we've been discussing internally how burn-in was affecting my daily use of the monitor. Over the past three months, this has started to become more noticeable, where I'm becoming a bit more annoyed with the problem in specific situations.

Taskbar burn-in continues to be a non-issue, meaning it's not visible during normal use. However, the center line and left-right uniformity problems are becoming increasingly distracting.

About a month ago, while working on video content for Hardware Unboxed, I was capturing game footage using a capture card. When playing the footage back on this OLED display, I kept noticing a subtle difference between the left and right sides of the image. Initially, I assumed it was a capture issue – perhaps the capture card was stitching frames incorrectly or malfunctioning. This was particularly frustrating since we were analyzing upscaling quality, which requires artifact-free captures.

Turns out, it was OLED burn-in, not a capture issue. This was the first time we noticed burn-in directly affecting game capture review work. Previously, we had reviewed hundreds of hours of footage on this display without issue, so this marked a significant change.

The center line is also becoming more visible in productivity apps that use dark grey backgrounds, like Adobe Premiere and Photoshop that I use daily. At first this was a minor annoyance and not something that was overly noticeable or problematic. Now, with each passing month, it's becoming more obvious and harder to ignore.

The screen is still far from unusable, and many tasks remain completely unaffected. For example, writing this script posed no problems. However, in certain edge cases, especially with visual work, the burn-in is now a growing concern and will likely become more distracting in the months ahead.

Usage and Burn-In Timelines

At 4,200 hours of static app usage, this equates to 8 hours of use every single day for 18 months, or 8 hours per day, 5 days a week for two years.

This testing was done at 200 nits of brightness, using light mode, no other steps taken to mitigate burn-in, including a low compensation cycle frequency and leaving the monitor on for at least an hour without activity.

Despite this harsh usage, we are only now starting to feel slightly annoyed by the level of burn-in. For most everyday tasks, the display still performs well.

For a mixed workload with around 4 hours of static content per day, you can expect approximately three years of daily use before noticeable burn-in becomes an issue. This timeline can extend further if you literally do anything to help mitigate burn-in like reducing brightness or simply if you tend to use the monitor less frequently than we do in our test.

Remember, burn-in is directly related to total hours of static content displayed, and it's cumulative. For example, 4 hours of static apps per day should result in roughly double the lifespan compared to 8 hours per day.

We haven't seen anything in this update that changes our previous conclusions. Based on the evidence, we currently believe an OLED can be suitable for productivity work for 2 to 3 years, depending on how heavily it's used for static content. As we continue this long-term burn-in test, we may be able to refine that estimate and extend it. For now, that's the most we're willing to commit based on the evidence we've seen so far.

We'll be back in three months with another update to share the next round of burn-in results.

