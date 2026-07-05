Bottom line: Microsoft's latest regulatory filing in Europe pulls back the curtain on how the company distributes its profits across borders, and the split is far from even. The company published a country-by-country breakdown of its finances for the fiscal year ending June 2025, under a European Union rule that requires large multinationals to show where they earn money and pay taxes. The data shows a familiar pattern in the tech sector: a heavy concentration of profits in low-tax jurisdictions, with far less reported in larger, higher-tax markets where business activity is more visible.

Microsoft said nearly 40% of its pretax income was booked in Ireland, even though only about 3% of its global workforce is based in the country. In Germany, by contrast, the company reported less than half of 1% of its global profits. Across Europe as a whole, excluding Ireland, Microsoft generated under 2% of its worldwide pretax earnings.

The numbers reflect how tech companies structure their operations. Companies can route revenue from software, cloud services, and intellectual property through subsidiaries in lower-tax countries, even when most of the sales, support, and infrastructure sit somewhere else. The EU's reporting requirement does not change those mechanics, but it does make them more visible.

In some cases, the figures are stark. Microsoft reported profit margins of 142% in Luxembourg, alongside a tax rate of about 3%. The company recorded $283 million in pretax income there with just 34 employees. In Ireland, profit margins were 24%, with a tax rate just over 14%.

Meanwhile, in countries with higher corporate tax rates – Germany, France, and Italy among them – Microsoft reported single-digit margins, sometimes around 5%. They are major markets for Microsoft's enterprise software and cloud services, yet they account for only a small share of its reported profits.

Microsoft has said the data does not tell the full story. Differences in accounting rules across countries can create inconsistencies, the company noted in a blog post released alongside the filing. "Microsoft is committed to a tax structure that reflects where our people work, where we invest, and where functions, assets, and risks occur," wrote Jeff Bullwinkel, the company's top lawyer in Europe.

He also pointed to capital investments, particularly in data centers, and local partnerships as part of Microsoft's broader economic footprint. "Tax is one important measure of contribution, but it is not the only one," he wrote.

One tax expert says the report underscores how difficult it has been to align profits with real economic activity, despite years of regulatory effort. Reuven Avi-Yonah, a tax law professor at the University of Michigan, told The New York Times that the data shows companies can still "shift their profits to low-tax jurisdictions with no corresponding shift in real activity."

The EU transparency rule behind the disclosure was passed in 2021 after long-running criticism of how companies like Microsoft, Google, Apple, and others structure their taxes. Iban García del Blanco, one of the directive's lead negotiators, said the goal was to improve "the transparency on where they pay their taxes."

Microsoft's filing also lands as it faces pressure in the United States. The Internal Revenue Service is challenging the company's past profit-shifting practices and is seeking nearly $29 billion in back taxes. Microsoft has said it disagrees, stating in a securities filing that it "will vigorously contest" the proposed tax bills.

Globally, efforts to rein in these practices have had mixed results. More than 100 countries have adopted rules tied to a minimum corporate tax, but enforcement remains uneven. A recent agreement between the Trump administration and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has limited how those rules apply to US companies.

That gap has real consequences. US multinationals avoided at least $40 billion in taxes last year by routing profits through low-tax jurisdictions, according to an analysis by the New York Times.

For Microsoft, Ireland remains central to its structure. The company says it has spent decades building up its operations there, with about 6,600 employees now based in the country. It serves as Microsoft's main European hub, even as it also functions as a key location for booking profits.

The new disclosures do not change how Microsoft operates, but they do make its structure easier to see. For a company built on software and cloud infrastructure, where most of the value sits in code and systems rather than physical assets, the disclosures make the gap between business activity and reported profits harder to ignore.