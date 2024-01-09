Dell XPS 13 (9315)
Price: $599
The Dell XPS 13 is a sleek, colorful redesign with a bright display and a healthy amount of storage at the base price. But it has fewer ports and is less upgradable than previous models – and some of its competitors.-- As reviewed by Tom's Hardware
77
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 19 expert reviews
Excellent:6
Good:6
Average:3
Bad:4
8.6
User ScoreBased on 3,627 reviews
as rated by users
Reviewers Liked
- Bright display
- Fair battery life with casual use
- Lightweight and highly-portable
- Comfortable keyboard
- Display is bright and high quality
Reviewers Didn't Like
- No headphone jack
- Far less repairable than previous models
- Controversial redesign
- Mediocre webcam
- No upgrade options