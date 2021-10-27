macOS Big Sur 11.6.1
Experience Mac to the fullest with a refined new design.
macOS Big Sur elevates the most advanced desktop operating system in the world to a new level of power and beauty. macOS Big Sur brings a refined new design that gives you even more of the things you love about Mac. Enjoy the biggest Safari update ever. Discover new features for Maps and Messages. Get even more transparency around your privacy.
Chances are, your Mac can run macOS Big Sur
To see which model you have, click the Apple icon in your menu bar and choose About This Mac. The following models are supported:
- MacBook (2015 or later)
- MacBook Air (2013 or later)
- MacBook Pro (Late 2013 or later)
- Mac mini (2014 or later)
- iMac (2014 or later)
- iMac Pro (2017 or later)
- Mac Pro (2013 or later)
Design
- New design for apps makes it easier to focus on your content and take action with space efficient toolbars and full height sidebars
- Updated menu bar features wider spacing and a new translucent material that becomes more vibrant when you interact with it
- Refreshed system sounds include the boot chime and sounds for transferring files, moving items to the trash, locking files, and more
Control Center
- Control Center puts your favorite menus and controls in one handy place in the menu bar so you can quickly adjust settings as you work
- Additional controls appear when you click to expand Control Center menus
- Support for pinning favorite menus from Control Center to the menu bar
Notification Center
- Updated Notification Center brings notifications and widgets together in one view
- Interactive notifications display additional actions you can take with a deep press
- Beautiful, new data-rich widgets for Calendar, Clock, Notes, Photos, Podcasts, Reminders, Screen Time, Stocks, and Weather
- Edit view lets you to add new widgets and customize their size
- Support for widgets from third-party apps
Safari
- World's fastest desktop browser with industry-leading performance and energy efficiency*
- Customizable new start page lets you set a background image and decide what appears, including Reading List, iCloud Tabs, Privacy Report and more
- Expanded extensions support and new dedicated category in the App Store for discovering new extensions
- New tab design featuring favicons in tabs, and website previews that appear when you hover over a tab
- Translation (beta) for English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, French, German, Russian or Brazilian Portuguese
- Privacy Report gives you visibility into how Safari keeps your browsing your business, with an overview of trackers blocked by Intelligent Tracking Prevention
- Safari password monitoring securely screens saved passwords for any that may have been involved in a data breach
- Safari privacy prompts for extensions let you choose when a website can work with an extension
Messages
- Pinned conversations keep up to nine of your favorite threads at the top of the list
- Mentions let you direct a message to an individual in a group conversation
- Inline replies let you reply to a specific message earlier in the conversation
- Message effects for balloons, confetti, lasers and more
- #images helps you find and add trending GIFs to messages
- Memoji makes it simple to create a personalized character and send stickers that match your mood and personality
Maps
- Guides offer recommendations for places to go and things to do, curated by a selection of trusted brands
- Look Around to explore cities in a high-resolution, interactive 3D experience
- Indoor maps for major airports and shopping centers
- Cycling directions helps you find bike-friendly routes to your destination
- Electric vehicle routing helps you plan trips for supported vehicles that you add on iPhone
What's New:
AppleScript
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted AppleScript binary may result in unexpected application termination or disclosure of process memory
- Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved bounds checking.
- CVE-2021-30876: Jeremy Brown, hjy79425575
- CVE-2021-30879: Jeremy Brown, hjy79425575
- CVE-2021-30877: Jeremy Brown
- CVE-2021-30880: Jeremy Brown
Audio
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: A malicious application may be able to elevate privileges
- Description: An integer overflow was addressed through improved input validation.
- CVE-2021-30907: Zweig of Kunlun Lab
Bluetooth
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
- Description: A race condition was addressed with improved state handling.
- CVE-2021-30899: Weiteng Chen, Zheng Zhang, and Zhiyun Qian of UC Riverside, and Yu Wang of Didi Research America
ColorSync
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution
- Description: A memory corruption issue existed in the processing of ICC profiles. This issue was addressed with improved input validation.
- CVE-2021-30917: Alexandru-Vlad Niculae and Mateusz Jurczyk of Google Project Zero
CoreGraphics
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution
- Description: An out-of-bounds write was addressed with improved input validation.
- CVE-2021-30919
FileProvider
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: Unpacking a maliciously crafted archive may lead to arbitrary code execution
- Description: An input validation issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
- CVE-2021-30881: Simon Huang (@HuangShaomang) and pjf of IceSword Lab of Qihoo 360
iCloud
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: A local attacker may be able to elevate their privileges
- Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
- CVE-2021-30906: Cees Elzinga
Intel Graphics Driver
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
- Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.
- CVE-2021-30824: Antonio Zekic (@antoniozekic) of Diverto
Intel Graphics Driver
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
- Description: Multiple out-of-bounds write issues were addressed with improved bounds checking.
- CVE-2021-30901: Zuozhi Fan (@pattern_F_) of Ant Security TianQiong Lab, Yinyi Wu (@3ndy1), Jack Dates of RET2 Systems, Inc.
IOGraphics
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
- Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
- CVE-2021-30821: Tim Michaud (@TimGMichaud) of Zoom Video Communications
IOMobileFrameBuffer
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
- Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
- CVE-2021-30883: an anonymous researcher
Kernel
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
- Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
- CVE-2021-30909: Zweig of Kunlun Lab
Kernel
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
- Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
- CVE-2021-30916: Zweig of Kunlun Lab
Model I/O
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may disclose user information
- Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved bounds checking.
- CVE-2021-30910: Mickey Jin (@patch1t) of Trend Micro
Model I/O
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted USD file may disclose memory contents
- Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved bounds checking.
- CVE-2021-30911: Rui Yang and Xingwei Lin of Ant Security Light-Year Lab
SMB
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
- Description: A race condition was addressed with improved locking.
- CVE-2021-30868: Peter Nguyen Vu Hoang of STAR Labs
SoftwareUpdate
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: An unprivileged application may be able to edit NVRAM variables
- Description: The issue was addressed with improved permissions logic.
- CVE-2021-30913: Kirin (@Pwnrin) and chenyuwang (@mzzzz__) of Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab
SoftwareUpdate
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: A malicious application may gain access to a user's Keychain items
- Description: The issue was addressed with improved permissions logic.
- CVE-2021-30912: Kirin (@Pwnrin) and chenyuwang (@mzzzz__) of Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab
UIKit
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: A person with physical access to an iOS device may be able to determine characteristics of a user's password in a secure text entry field
- Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.
- CVE-2021-30915: Kostas Angelopoulos
Windows Server
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: A local attacker may be able to view the previous logged-in user’s desktop from the fast user switching screen
- Description: An authentication issue was addressed with improved state management.
- CVE-2021-30908: ASentientBot
zsh
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: A malicious application may be able to modify protected parts of the file system
- Description: An inherited permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.
- CVE-2021-30892: Jonathan Bar Or of Microsoft
Previous release notes:
- macOS Big Sur 11.6 is recommended for all users and improves the security of macOS.
- macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 includes bug fixes for your Mac.
- macOS Big Sur 11.5.1 provides important security updates and is recommended for all users
macOS Big Sur 11.5 includes the following improvements for your Mac:
- Podcasts Library tab allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows
This release also fixes the following issues:
- Music may not update play count and last played date in your library
- Smart cards may not work when logging into Mac computers with the M1 chip
Previous release notes:
macOS Big Sur 11.4 adds Apple Podcasts subscriptions and channels and includes important bug fixes.
Podcasts
- Apple Podcasts subscriptions are available for purchase via monthly and annual subscriptions
- Channels group together collections of shows from podcast creators
This release also fixes the following issues:
- Bookmarks in Safari may get reordered or moved into a folder that can appear hidden
- Certain websites may not display correctly after your Mac wakes from sleep
- Keywords may not be included when exporting a photo from the Photos app
- Preview may become unresponsive when searching PDF documents
- 16-inch MacBook Pro may become unresponsive when playing Civilization VI
Previous release notes:
macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.
WebKit
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
- Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.
- CVE-2021-1844: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, Alison Huffman of Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research
Previous release notes:
macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 prevents MacBook Pro (2019 or later) and MacBook Air (2020 or later) models from incurring damage when they are connected to certain third-party, non-compliant powered USB-C hubs and docks.
macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 addresses an issue that may prevent the battery from charging in some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models.
macOS Big Sur 11.1 introduces support for AirPods Max, TV app enhancements, Apple News widgets, and privacy information on the App Store. This release also includes bug fixes for your Mac.
AirPods Max
- Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones
- High fidelity audio for rich sound
- Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions
- Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise
- Transparency mode to hear the environment around you
Apple TV
- An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies
- Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre and see recent searches and suggestions as you type
- Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports
Apple News
- Apple News widgets are now available in Notification Center
App Store
- New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices
- In-game dashboard within Arcade games recommends new Arcade games to play
iPhone and iPad apps on Macs with M1
- New window options for iPhone and iPad apps let you switch between landscape and portrait orientations or expand a window to fill the entire screen
Photos
- Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app
Safari
- Ecosia search engine option in Safari
Air Quality
- Available in Maps and Siri for locations in China mainland
- Health recommendations are provided in Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels
This release also addresses the following issues:
- QuickTime Player might quit when opening a movie with a timecode track after upgrading from macOS Catalina
- Bluetooth connection status was not displayed in Control Center
- Reliability of unlocking your Mac automatically with your Apple Watch
- Trackpad scrolling speed may be faster than expected on MacBook Pro models
- LG UltraFine 5K Display may incorrectly display at 4K resolution on Macs with M1
