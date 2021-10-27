macOS Big Sur elevates the most advanced desktop operating system in the world to a new level of power and beauty. macOS Big Sur brings a refined new design that gives you even more of the things you love about Mac. Enjoy the biggest Safari update ever. Discover new features for Maps and Messages. Get even more transparency around your privacy.

Chances are, your Mac can run macOS Big Sur

To see which model you have, click the Apple icon in your menu bar and choose About This Mac. The following models are supported:

MacBook (2015 or later)

MacBook Air (2013 or later)

MacBook Pro (Late 2013 or later)

Mac mini (2014 or later)

iMac (2014 or later)

iMac Pro (2017 or later)

Mac Pro (2013 or later)

Design

New design for apps makes it easier to focus on your content and take action with space efficient toolbars and full height sidebars

Updated menu bar features wider spacing and a new translucent material that becomes more vibrant when you interact with it

Refreshed system sounds include the boot chime and sounds for transferring files, moving items to the trash, locking files, and more

Control Center

Control Center puts your favorite menus and controls in one handy place in the menu bar so you can quickly adjust settings as you work

Additional controls appear when you click to expand Control Center menus

Support for pinning favorite menus from Control Center to the menu bar

Notification Center

Updated Notification Center brings notifications and widgets together in one view

Interactive notifications display additional actions you can take with a deep press

Beautiful, new data-rich widgets for Calendar, Clock, Notes, Photos, Podcasts, Reminders, Screen Time, Stocks, and Weather

Edit view lets you to add new widgets and customize their size

Support for widgets from third-party apps

Safari

World's fastest desktop browser with industry-leading performance and energy efficiency*

Customizable new start page lets you set a background image and decide what appears, including Reading List, iCloud Tabs, Privacy Report and more

Expanded extensions support and new dedicated category in the App Store for discovering new extensions

New tab design featuring favicons in tabs, and website previews that appear when you hover over a tab

Translation (beta) for English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, French, German, Russian or Brazilian Portuguese

Privacy Report gives you visibility into how Safari keeps your browsing your business, with an overview of trackers blocked by Intelligent Tracking Prevention

Safari password monitoring securely screens saved passwords for any that may have been involved in a data breach

Safari privacy prompts for extensions let you choose when a website can work with an extension

Messages

Pinned conversations keep up to nine of your favorite threads at the top of the list

Mentions let you direct a message to an individual in a group conversation

Inline replies let you reply to a specific message earlier in the conversation

Message effects for balloons, confetti, lasers and more

#images helps you find and add trending GIFs to messages

Memoji makes it simple to create a personalized character and send stickers that match your mood and personality

Maps

Guides offer recommendations for places to go and things to do, curated by a selection of trusted brands

Look Around to explore cities in a high-resolution, interactive 3D experience

Indoor maps for major airports and shopping centers

Cycling directions helps you find bike-friendly routes to your destination

Electric vehicle routing helps you plan trips for supported vehicles that you add on iPhone

What's New:

Previous release notes:

macOS Big Sur 11.6 is recommended for all users and improves the security of macOS.

macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 includes bug fixes for your Mac.

macOS Big Sur 11.5.1 provides important security updates and is recommended for all users

macOS Big Sur 11.5 includes the following improvements for your Mac:

Podcasts Library tab allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

This release also fixes the following issues:

Music may not update play count and last played date in your library

Smart cards may not work when logging into Mac computers with the M1 chip

Previous release notes:

macOS Big Sur 11.4 adds Apple Podcasts subscriptions and channels and includes important bug fixes.

Podcasts

Apple Podcasts subscriptions are available for purchase via monthly and annual subscriptions

Channels group together collections of shows from podcast creators

This release also fixes the following issues:

Bookmarks in Safari may get reordered or moved into a folder that can appear hidden

Certain websites may not display correctly after your Mac wakes from sleep

Keywords may not be included when exporting a photo from the Photos app

Preview may become unresponsive when searching PDF documents

16-inch MacBook Pro may become unresponsive when playing Civilization VI

Previous release notes:

macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

WebKit

Available for: macOS Big Sur

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2021-1844: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, Alison Huffman of Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research

Previous release notes:

macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 prevents MacBook Pro (2019 or later) and MacBook Air (2020 or later) models from incurring damage when they are connected to certain third-party, non-compliant powered USB-C hubs and docks.

macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 addresses an issue that may prevent the battery from charging in some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models.

macOS Big Sur 11.1 introduces support for AirPods Max, TV app enhancements, Apple News widgets, and privacy information on the App Store. This release also includes bug fixes for your Mac.

AirPods Max

Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones

High fidelity audio for rich sound

Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions

Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise

Transparency mode to hear the environment around you

Apple TV

An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies

Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre and see recent searches and suggestions as you type

Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports

Apple News

Apple News widgets are now available in Notification Center

App Store

New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices

In-game dashboard within Arcade games recommends new Arcade games to play

iPhone and iPad apps on Macs with M1

New window options for iPhone and iPad apps let you switch between landscape and portrait orientations or expand a window to fill the entire screen

Photos

Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app

Safari

Ecosia search engine option in Safari

Air Quality

Available in Maps and Siri for locations in China mainland

Health recommendations are provided in Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels

This release also addresses the following issues: