Mozilla Thunderbird

Mail Account Setup Wizard

Prior to this feature you had to know your IMAP, SMTP, and SSL/TLS settings. Now all you need to provide is your name, email address, and password and the email account set up wizardry will check our database and find the email settings for you.

Personalized Email Addresses

Ever dreamed of having a personalized email address (such as "dad@thesmithfamily.com") for you, your family or your business? Thunderbird makes this easy - you can sign up for a new email address within Thunderbird, and it will all be set up automatically for you ready to send and receive.

One-click Address Book

One-click Address Book is a quick and easy way to add people to your address book. Add people by simply clicking on the star icon in the message you receive. Two clicks and you can add more details like a photo, birthday, and other contact information.

Attachment Reminder

The attachment reminder looks for the word attachment (and other words like file types) in the body of your message and reminds you to add an attachment before hitting send.

Multiple-channel chat

Enjoy real-time conversation with your contacts, right from your favorite messaging application, with multiple supported networks. Thunderbird makes it easy to search through both past conversations and received emails.

Tabbed Email

Thunderbird replicates the new look and feel of Mozilla Firefox in an effort to provide a similar user experience across all Mozilla software desktop or mobile and all platforms.

Tabbed email lets you load emails in separate tabs so you can quickly jump between them. Tabs appear on the top of the menu bar providing a powerful visual experience and allowing the toolbars to be much more contextual.

Tabbed email lets you keep multiple emails open for easy reference. Double-clicking or hitting Enter on a mail message will open that message in a new tab.

When quitting Thunderbird, visible tabs will be saved and will be restored when you open Thunderbird the next time. There is also a Tab menu on the Tab toolbar to help you switch between tabs.

Search the Web

You can now search the Web without having to leave Thunderbird. Type whatever comes to mind in Thunderbird’s search box and choose from several different search providers.

You can also highlight words in your email, right click, and select "search the web for:" to start your Web search.

Quick Filter Toolbar

The Quick Filter Toolbar lets you filter your email faster. Start typing in words in the Quick Filter search box and the results are displayed instantly. Or you can filter your email by New Messages, Tags, and people in your Address Book. You can also "Pin" or save a Filter and use it across multiple folders.

Search Tools

The search interface in Thunderbird contains filtering and timeline tools to pinpoint the exact email you’re looking for. Thunderbird also indexes all of your emails and chat conversations to help you search even faster. Your search results are displayed in a tab so you can easily switch back and forth to your search results and other email.

Message Archive

If you think you’re going to need an email in the future but want it out of your inbox without deleting it, archive it! Archiving helps you manage your inbox and put your email into the archive folder system.

Selecting the Archive button or hitting the ‘A’ key will archive your email.

Activity Manager

The Activity Manager records all the interactions between Thunderbird and your email provider in one place. There’s no more guess work. You only have to look in one place to see everything that’s happening with your email.

What's New:

When writing a message, a delete button now allows the removal of a recipient. This delete button is displayed when hovering the To/Cc/Bcc selector.

Many improvements to attachments handling during compose: Attachments can now be reordered using a dialog, keyboard shortcuts, or drag and drop. The "Attach" button moved to the right to be above the attachment pane. The access key of the attachment pane (e.g. Alt+M, may vary depending on localization, Ctrl+M on Mac) now also works to show or hide the pane. The attachment pane can also be shown initially when composing a new message. Right-click on the header to enable this option. Hiding a non-empty attachment pane will now show a placeholder paperclip to indicate the presence of attachments and avoid sending them accidentally.

"Edit Template" command. This also solves various problems when saving as template (duplicates created, message ID lost).

"New Message from Template" command

Allow changing the Spellcheck Language from status bar

Light and Dark themes

WebExtension themes are now enabled in Thunderbird

A default startup directory in the address book window can now be configured

Individual feed update interval

An option under "Tools > Options, Advanced, General" now allows to select whether date/time display will follow the application locale (adjusted by operating system's format settings for that locale) or the locale selected in the operating system's regional settings. In other words, an US English Thunderbird can use, for example, German formats.

OAuth2 authentication for Yahoo and AOL

FIDO U2F support

Thunderbird now allows the conversion of folders from mbox to maildir format and vice versa. This is an experimental feature that needs to be enabled by setting the preference mail.store_conversion_enabled. Note that this functionality does not not work if the option "Allow Windows Search/Spotlight to search messages" is selected.

Calendar: Allow copying, cutting or deleting of a selected occurrence or the entire series for recurring events

Calendar: Provide an option to display locations for events in calendar day and week views

Calendar: Provide the ability for sending/not sending meeting notifications directly instead of showing a popup

Calendar: Option to select the target calendar when pasting an event or task

Calendar: Allow email scheduling for CalDAV servers supporting server-side scheduling

Thunderbird Chat now contains multiple built-in message themes

Changed

IMPORTANT: Add-ons not marked as compatible with Thunderbird 60 by their authors will be disabled (this can be reverted via preference extensions.strictCompatibility)

IMAP: When after sending a message storing that sent message fails, the message can now be stored in a local folder

Add-on options can no longer be configured from the Add-on Manager page. A new menu item "Add-on Options" is now available on the Tools menu.

When messages are composed in paragraph format, "body text" and split mail quotes are converted to paragraphs when pressing the enter key

"Edit As New Message" will now use the account's default compose format, either HTML or plain text ignoring the format of the message. Plain text messages will be converted to HTML and vice versa. Then using the modifier, the format choice will be reverted.

The "Edit Draft" command now also honors the use of the shift key to convert HTML to plain text or vice versa when editing a draft

The plain text to HTML conversion has been improved where such a conversion is necessary for "Edit As New Message" or when the shift modifier is used for "Edit Draft" or "New Message from Template".

During address entry, the matching part of the address is now shown in bold. Preference mail.autoComplete.commentColumn allows to display the address book where the address is stored.

When attaching a message via drag and drop, the subject of the message is now used as attachment name instead of "Attached Message"

Better address book photo handling: Photos can be added by drag and drop and a copy of all photos will be stored in the Thunderbird profile

On first start, Thunderbird now shows the account setup dialog, no longer the account provisioner dialog

Thunderbird follows Firefox' Photon design with rectangular tabs and many other theme improvements

When customizing the From: address, Thunderbird will now use this address for the SMTP "MAIL FROM" command. Previously the address configured in the identity was used. The preference mail.smtp.useSenderForSmtpMailFrom allows return to the previous behavior.

Native notifications on Linux are now re-enabled

Thunderbird now uses Mozilla's latest proxy technology (add-on FoxyProxy now supported)

Thunderbird now uses the latest Rust-based Mozilla technology, including Quantum's CSS engine (based on Servo) and encoding_rs, for displaying and encoding messages

Calendar: Removal of capability to send email invitations compatible to Outlook 2002 and earlier

Calendar: Reminders on read-only calendars can now be dismissed, while reminders for missed events will now only be displayed for writable calendars if option "Show missed reminders for writable calendars" is selected

Thunderbird Chat: Nicknames inside of messages are colored to match the participants list

Fixed