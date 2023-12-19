TikTok is THE destination for mobile videos. On TikTok, short-form videos are exciting, spontaneous, and genuine. Whether you're a sports fanatic, a pet enthusiast, or just looking for a laugh, there's something for everyone on TikTok. All you have to do is watch, engage with what you like, skip what you don't, and you'll find an endless stream of short videos that feel personalized just for you. From your morning coffee to your afternoon errands, TikTok has the videos that are guaranteed to make your day.



We make it easy for you to discover and create your own original videos by providing easy-to-use tools to view and capture your daily moments. Take your videos to the next level with special effects, filters, music, and more. You can find the TikTok APK file here.

A personalized video feed based on what you watch, like, and share. TikTok offers you real, interesting, and fun videos that will make your day.



Explore videos, just one scroll away

Watch all types of videos, from Comedy, Gaming, DIY, Food, Sports, Memes, and Pets, to Oddly Satisfying, ASMR, and everything in between.



Pause recording multiple times in one video

Pause and resume your video with just a tap. Shoot as many times as you need.



Be entertained and inspired by a global community of creators

Millions of creators are on TikTok showcasing their incredible skills and everyday life. Let yourself be inspired.



Add your favorite music or sound to your videos for free

Easily edit your videos with millions of free music clips and sounds. We curate music and sound playlists for you with the hottest tracks in every genre, including Hip Hop, Edm, Pop, Rock, Rap, and Country, and the most viral original sounds.



Express yourself with creative effects

Unlock tons of filters, effects, and AR objects to take your videos to the next level.



Edit your own videos

Our integrated editing tools allow you to easily trim, cut, merge and duplicate video clips without leaving the app.

Facial Recognition

High-speed image capture and perfect facial feature matching for all your cute, cool, silly, goofy and outrageous expression.

Crisp Quality

Load instantly, smooth interface, and lag free.

Every detail displayed in perfect quality.

Your eyes will thank you and your mom will love you.

Mobile Studio

The perfect marriage between artificial intelligence and image capturing.

Enhancing product offering through rhythm synchronization, special effects, and advanced technology.

Turn your phone into a full-blown creative studio.

Massive Music Library

A sea of music library with fresh editor's pick daily.

Take your creative potential to the next level and unlock the world of endless possibilities.

Gaga Dance

Gaga Dance launched! Start a Gaga Dance competition with your friendsï¼How many points you can dance?

What's New

People all over the world come to TikTok to be entertained, learn something new, and express their creativity. While most people already know and love TikTok on their mobile devices, we know many also like to access it on larger screens and foldable devices. Whether they're watching the latest cooking trends or searching for the latest soccer highlights, we're excited to share that TikTok is now better optimized for tablets and foldable gadgets. This new update offers a complete upgrade, ensuring a seamless and visually appealing TikTok experience for users worldwide, regardless of the device they choose.

People can now watch their favorite videos on larger screens and experience a clear video feed, streamlined navigation bars, and orientation support that will take their TikTok journey to the next level. As part of this experience, we are looking to continue experimenting with features like Topic Feeds, which allows people to explore videos across categories like Gaming, Food, Fashion, and Sports. Key features of the upgrade include:

Clear video feed: Enjoy a more refined video feed that showcases content with enhanced clarity.

Streamlined navigation bars: Navigate through TikTok effortlessly with sleek navigation bars at the top and bottom of the screen for easy access to your favorite features and tabs.

Support for landscape or portrait use: It doesn't matter how you hold your device, TikTok will now work in landscape or portrait orientation.

The TikTok community is made up of diverse and dynamic creators and viewers from around the globe. This app upgrade is our commitment to providing an inclusive and enjoyable space for everyone, and we will continue investing in creating a great experience for our community.