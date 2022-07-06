GoodSync 11.11.3
GoodSync is an easy and reliable file backup and file synchronization software.
It automatically analyzes, synchronizes, and backs up your emails, precious family photos, contacts, MP3s, financial documents, and other important files locally between desktops, laptops, servers, external drives, and Windows Mobile devices, as well as remotely through FTP, SFTP, WebDAV, and more.
Easy to Use Windows Interface
- Do routine multiple folder synchronizations with one click.
- Automatic, on-screen, context sensitive hints.
- Minimal questions asked before file sync starts.
- Multilingual user interface with localized file names support.
Performs real all-way file and folder synchronization
- File modifications and deletions are stored in a database.
- The innovative algorithm does not rely on file system precision or accuracy.
- Actual folder (directory) synchronization.
- Virtually any file system is supported.
Can be used in various scenarios
- Sync data between your desktop PC and laptop (notebook).
- Update and backup files over a local network or the Internet.
- Synchronize more than 2 directories.
- Do data replication and backup between home and work computers.
- Synchronize a removable (USB key, flash drive, CDRW) device with a local drive. You will combine the performance of local file devices with the absolute mobility of a removable drive. And don't be so afraid of losing your USB key or even of your hard drive crashing: be at ease, knowing you have kept a copy of your most important data.
- GsExplorer: Allow 2-sided file op destination to be account root.
- Browse/Explorer: Show [Decrypt Folder] button on address bar for 'potentially encrypted' folders.
- Encrypted FS: Show decryption error if small number of file/folder names fail to decrypt.
- Browse: Fixed rare crashes on Browse dialog close.
- SMB FS: Change official FS names to shorter ones: Net Shares (Sib-SMB), Net Shares (Win-SMB).
- Gs-Server License Check: do it under lock, or else License may briefly disappear.
- Ver 10: Browse Dlg: Do not attempt to turn top level smb:// account into per-server account.
- GoodSync ver 10 is now frozen and Ver 10.10.7 is the last in Ver 10 series.
