It automatically analyzes, synchronizes, and backs up your emails, precious family photos, contacts, MP3s, financial documents, and other important files locally between desktops, laptops, servers, external drives, and Windows Mobile devices, as well as remotely through FTP, SFTP, WebDAV, and more.

Features

Easy to Use Windows Interface

Do routine multiple folder synchronizations with one click.

Automatic, on-screen, context sensitive hints.

Minimal questions asked before file sync starts.

Multilingual user interface with localized file names support.

Performs real all-way file and folder synchronization

File modifications and deletions are stored in a database.

The innovative algorithm does not rely on file system precision or accuracy.

Actual folder (directory) synchronization.

Virtually any file system is supported.

Can be used in various scenarios

Sync data between your desktop PC and laptop (notebook).

Update and backup files over a local network or the Internet.

Synchronize more than 2 directories.

Do data replication and backup between home and work computers.

Synchronize a removable (USB key, flash drive, CDRW) device with a local drive. You will combine the performance of local file devices with the absolute mobility of a removable drive. And don't be so afraid of losing your USB key or even of your hard drive crashing: be at ease, knowing you have kept a copy of your most important data.

What's New