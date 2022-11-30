Every hard disk is too small if you just wait long enough. TreeSize Free tells you where precious space has gone to. TreeSize Free can be started from the context menu of a folder or drive and shows you the size of this folder, including its subfolders. Each folder can be expanded in Explorer-like style to see the size of its subfolders. Scanning is done in a thread, so you can already see results while TreeSize is working. The space, which is wasted by the file system can be displayed and the results can be printed in a report.

Efficient Disk Space Reporting

Scan your volumes in seconds and see the size of all folders including all subfolders and break it down to file level.

Quickly Clean Up Your Disks

With the integrated Windows Explorer context menu and the usual keyboard shortcuts you can quickly get rid of unwanted stuff.

Stunning visualization

See the distribution of the used disk space at a glance with our customizable treemap chart.

